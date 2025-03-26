Silynxcom Announces New Order from a National Police Agency in a European Country as Part of up to $2 Million Multi-Year Contract

New Order Strengthens Company's European Market Penetration; Company Strategically Positioned to Meet the Growing Demand for Tactical Communications Equipment

Netanya, Israel, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, today announced that it has received a new order from a national police agency in a European country for the Company’s advanced in-ear communication systems. This order is part of an up to $2 million existing multi-year framework contract with the agency, which was originally announced in December 2024.

The order is for Silynxcom's new-generation Tetra-compatible, high-noise protection Clarus systems, combined with the Company's "talking from the ear" technology, which incorporates enhanced situational awareness.

"We are pleased to receive this follow-on order, which we believe reflects the confidence our customers have in our advanced communication solutions," said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. " Silynxcom is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for tactical communication solutions that provide critical advantages in high-stakes environments. We believe that this order further validates our technology's effectiveness in meeting the demanding requirements of law enforcement agencies."

Silynxcom's in-ear communication systems are designed to offer superior hearing protection while maintaining clear communication capabilities in high-noise environments, making them ideal for law enforcement applications. The systems provide exceptional audio clarity, enhanced situational awareness, and reliable performance under demanding operational conditions.

The Company continues to strengthen its position in the European market, with accelerating adoption of its innovative solutions by military, police, and security agencies. This order comes shortly after Silynxcom's recently announced $300,000 contract with an elite European special forces unit, and follows other significant orders in recent months from the Israel Defense Forces, U.S. Air Force, and additional European security organizations.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers "in the field." The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

For additional informaiton about the company please visit: https://silynxcom.com

