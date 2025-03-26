Finix Introduces New Payment Features for Q1

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today unveiled its latest suite of product updates and enhancements for Q1. Designed to further simplify payment processing and empower merchants with greater efficiency, these releases include Account Updater, Network Tokens, Instant Payouts, and new hardware terminal options.

Finix’s commitment to innovation addresses real-world challenges businesses face in payment processing, meaning merchants can focus on growing their business with confidence knowing they have a payment processor that evolves alongside them. By continuously releasing new features, Finix remains at the forefront of payment technology, delivering innovative solutions to help businesses improve cash flow.

“We’re excited to continue delivering features that make it easier for our customers to accept and pay out funds,” said Finix CEO and co-founder Richie Serna. “Our Q1 releases are just a few examples of how we’re constantly improving the payments experience for our customers and their buyers.”

Finix’s new Q1 releases include:

Account Updater

When a card expires or is replaced, the new card information can be pushed directly to Finix’s platform from the card networks, keeping customers’ payment data up-to-date. This minimizes failed transactions and ensures uninterrupted services to help merchants retain customers.

Network Tokens

Network tokens can replace card information with randomized letters and numbers, creating a unique link between the merchant, cardholder, and card network to increase revenue and reduce processing costs. Network tokens can increase authorization rates for more approved payments while card networks often charge lower interchange fees on transactions utilizing network tokens.

Instant Payouts

Merchants who need quick access to funds from card transactions can now request instant payouts directly to their debit card. This provides immediate access to funds instead of waiting for standard settlements, giving more flexibility to merchants when they need to cover unexpected expenses or improve cash flow.

Hardware Terminal Expansion

Finix now offers the portable PAX D135 terminal—a lightweight mPOS solution for merchants who want a compact hardware device. This is the latest expansion of Finix’s diverse hardware suite, which enables merchants to choose the right hardware form factor for every unique use case.

To learn more about Finix and its innovative payment solutions, visit www.finix.com .

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, visit www.finix.com or contact our sales team .

