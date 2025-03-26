OffSec Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources Contract Through Carahsoft

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OffSec, a leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training and education for cybersecurity practitioners, today announced that it has been named as a reseller to the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) contract through Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, to offer technology to State and Local Governments through DIR's Cooperative Contracts Program. This is an important credential that enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide easier access to OffSec's solutions for Texas State agencies and Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

"Carahsoft and its reseller partners are excited to bring OffSec's comprehensive training and education solutions, tailored for Government agencies, to Texas State agencies through the DIR contract," said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. "This streamlined procurement process enables Texas Government agencies to rapidly deploy world-class training and certifications. By expanding our partnership through this contract, we continue to jointly drive digital transformation across Government agencies."

Most State and Local Government executives prefer cloud-based platforms but often lack dedicated security and Information Technology (IT) experts to vet new technology. DIR serves as a procurement vehicle for a wide range of IT products and services. Many Texas Public Sector agencies require or strongly encourage vendors to be listed under DIR's contract, ensuring transparency, compliance and cost-effectiveness in the procurement process.

This contract broadens OffSec's presence in Texas, enabling more State and Local agencies to strengthen their organization’s workforce resilience, build critical skills and protect infrastructure from emerging threats.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the State of Texas through this contract with Carahsoft,” said Kevin Hutchison, SVP, Global Sales, OffSec. “This inclusion reflects our commitment to empowering Public Sector organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. By providing access to our world-class training and certifications, we aim to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of Texas’ State and Local agencies, ensuring they are better equipped to protect critical infrastructure and sensitive data."

OffSec's solutions are available through Carahsoft's Texas DIR-CPO-5683, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or OffSec@carahsoft.com; or contact Josh Luttrall, US SLED Account Executive, OffSec, at (512) 708-0012 or through Chili Pepper Scheduling.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve the Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today’s most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring 7,000 hours of content, including over 1,800 videos, and 4,200+ labs. OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

