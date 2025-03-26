Dr. Lyudmila Sarder Receives Prestigious U.S. Congressional Award for Women’s History Month





WASHINGTON, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Lyudmila Sarder, MD, a highly esteemed internal medicine resident physician, has been honored with United States Congressional Recognition for her outstanding contributions to healthcare across Central Florida.

Dr. Lyudmila Sarder was one of ten distinguished community leaders recognized by U.S. Congressman Darren Soto (FL-09) during a special Women’s History Month ceremony. The honorees—representing fields such as business, healthcare, engineering, and military service—were acknowledged for their dedication to improving lives in their communities. As part of this prestigious recognition, their names and accomplishments will be permanently recorded in the United States Congressional Record.

“Your life stories are part of our shared American history,” Congressman Soto remarked during the ceremony on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Dr. Lyudmila Sarder serves as a resident physician at Lakeland Regional Health, where she has dedicated her career to advancing medical care, particularly for underserved populations. Through rotations at esteemed institutions, including HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, Winter Haven Hospital, and Lakeland Regional Health, she has gained national recognition for her commitment to improving healthcare access and advancing cancer research. Her efforts in addressing financial barriers to cancer treatment have provided hope to countless patients, helping shape a more equitable healthcare system.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Sarder is a passionate advocate for health equity. She leads initiatives to expand healthcare access for uninsured populations, volunteers at Osceola Cancer Center and Kissimmee Women’s Health Center, and continuously works to reduce healthcare disparities in Central Florida.





She is also a co-author of the Amazon bestselling book, Intern Mastery: A Roadmap from Med School to PGY-1 Internal Medicine Excellence, a guide for medical students transitioning into residency. Additionally, she is an active member of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and serves as a judge for ACP student presentations.

Committed to public health, Dr. Sarder volunteers as a physician at marathons such as the Hollis Cancer Center Promise Run and Disney Marathons. She also plays a vital role in medical education, mentoring students and shaping academic curricula.

Despite her demanding career, Dr. Lyudmila Sarder is a devoted wife and mother of two, balancing her professional and personal commitments with grace and determination.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the United States Congress,” Dr. Sarder said. “This award is not just about me—it represents the dedication of so many who work tirelessly in public service. Women’s History Month reminds us of the strength, resilience, and impact of women throughout history. I am proud to stand among those making a difference today.”





Congressman Soto praised her contributions, stating, “Thank you for your dedication to improving lives in our community, for your volunteer efforts in Central Florida and beyond, and for your invaluable advice on healthcare. Dr. Sarder, we honor you.”

Dr. Lyudmila Sarder has earned numerous academic and professional credentials from prestigious institutions, including Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Stanford University School of Medicine. Her unwavering dedication to medicine, education, and advocacy continues to inspire future healthcare professionals and make a lasting impact on the lives of patients and families throughout Central Florida.

To learn More About U.S. Congressional Award Please Visit: HONORING DR. LYUDMILA SARDER AS A DISTINGUISHED LEADER IN CENTRAL FLORIDA FOR WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH; Congressional Record Vol. 171, No. 50 (Extensions of Remarks - March 18, 2025) U.S. Congressional Award Link: https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/volume-171/issue-50/extensions-of-remarks-section/article/E223-2 or contact: Dr. Lyudmila U. Sarder, MD Lyudmila.Sarder@myLRH.org

