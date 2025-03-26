CasinoTrac™ and InfiGifts Connect for Integrated Gifting Solutions

MINNETONKA, MINN., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc . (OTCQX: TBTC), doing business as CasinoTrac, a global Casino Management System manufacturer, today announced it had entered a strategic partnership with InfiGifts, the leading provider of gifting technology to the gaming industry, to deliver integrated gifting solutions to more than 300 CasinoTrac customers around the world. The integration work was rapidly completed and is available for installation as early as April 2025.

"We are thrilled to partner with CasinoTrac to bring our innovative gifting platform to more gaming operators," said Azam Husain, CEO of InfiGifts. "This collaboration enables casinos to modernize their promotional programs with a seamless, cost-effective solution that delivers value to both players and operators."

“This project represents one more tool for our customers to leverage in the daily battles they face in the hyper-competitive, sophisticated markets in which they operate,” said Chad Hoehne, President & CEO of CasinoTrac. “The integration with InfiGifts is an elegant example of our founding principles: our software is designed to support our customer practices, not dictate procedure.”

Whether a player uses the InfiGifts platform via a CasinoTrac kiosk or the KTMobile application, the integration facilitates a range of promotional strategies, including monthly gifting, points shopping, and VIP gifting. By removing common operational inefficiencies, InfiGifts enables casinos to streamline their gifting processes, resulting in significant cost savings. Players benefit from a smoother experience by choosing personalized gift rewards linked to their player value, free from the hassle of long lines or out-of-stock issues.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions and vault and cage controls. The Company’s systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry. Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company’s suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with ongoing support and maintenance contracts with 115 casino owner-operators in 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features and ancillary products. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

