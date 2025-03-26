NOTICE REGARDING THE OFFERING RESULTS OF 2ND TRANCHE OF UAB “KVARTALAS” BONDS AND AMENDED FINAL TERMS

The bonds aimed at financing the "Sąvaržėlė" business centre, being developed by UAB "Kvartalas" on Konstitucijos ave. in Vilnius, received a demand of 35.2 million euros during the offering of the second tranche of bonds. The offering was 3.5 times oversubscribed.

The issuer aimed to raise 10 million euros during the offering of the second tranche of bonds, which took place from March 13 to March 25. During this period, 507 investors from the three Baltic countries participated, resulting in a total order volume of 35,184,600 euros in terms of principal value.

The Issuer appreciates the trust shown by investors once again and, in order to meet their expectations, has decided to increase the amount of bonds to be issued in the second tranche from 10 million euros to 12 million euros in terms of principal value. Consequently, the final terms of the second tranche of bonds, dated 7 March 2025, and the associated summaries, have been updated.

The bonds were publicly offered to retail and institutional investors in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. In total, 507 investors from the Baltic States expressed interest in purchasing the bonds. From Lithuania, 408 investors participated, from Estonia – 64 and from Latvia – 35. Investors from Latvia and Estonia submitted orders for an aggregate amount of EUR 9.3m or 26 percent of the total demand.

“Swedbank” is the arranger and dealer of the bond issue. During the offering of the second tranche of bonds, orders from “Swedbank” clients accounted for 70 percent of the total demand.

In approving the allocation of bonds to investors, the aim was to ensure a reliable and diversified investor base. For investors wishing to purchase up to 5,000 euros worth of bonds in terms of principal value, the entire requested amount was allocated. For investors wishing to purchase bonds for more than 5,000 euros, approx. 30.6 percent of the amount exceeding this threshold was additionally allocated. If an investor had submitted more than one order, all their orders were aggregated to calculate the number of bonds allocated to them. The applied allocation ensured that 48 percent of investors would receive the full amount of bonds they subscribed for.

The bonds will be issued and transferred to investors’ securities accounts on 1 April 2025.

The nominal value of one bond is 100 euros. Fixed annual interest of 8% is paid on the bonds every six months, and they will be redeemed on 19 December 2026. During the offering of the second tranche of bonds, the bonds were offered at a price corresponding to a 7% yield.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Ieva Antanaitytė-Genevičienė

General Manager

ieva.geneviciene@lordslb.lt





Attachments