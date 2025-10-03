NOTICE REGARDING THE OFFERING RESULTS OF 4th TRANCHE OF UAB “KVARTALAS” BONDS AND AMENDED FINAL TERMS

UAB "Kvartalas" aimed to raise 5 million euros during the offering of the fourth tranche of bonds to finance the development of the "Sąvaržėlė" business centre on Konstitucijos ave. in Vilnius. The offering began on 30 September 2025 and was initially scheduled to run until 10 October. However, considering the high demand for Bonds in the previous tranches, in this tranche, the Issuer had the right to shorten the offering period once it determined that sufficient investor demand has been reached, to ensure higher allocation to investors. The offering was completed on the second day (1 October 2025) having reached 10.5 million euros in demand at nominal value – an oversubscription of more than 2 times.

The Issuer appreciates the continued trust shown by investors and their active participation in this stage of the offering since its very beginning. To meet investors’ expectations, the Issuer has decided to fully allocate all orders. As a result, the total nominal value of bonds issued in the fourth tranche will be increased from 5,000,000 euros to 10,477,000 euros. Consequently, the final terms of the fourth tranche of bonds, dated 26 September 2025, and the associated summaries, have been updated. The bonds will be issued and transferred to investors’ securities accounts on 17 October 2025. Taking into account the previous three offerings, the Issuer will have issued a total of 40,608,700 euros in bonds.

The bonds were publicly offered to retail and institutional investors in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. During the two days of the offering 146 investors from the Baltic States submitted orders to purchase the bonds.

“Swedbank” is the arranger and dealer of the bond issue.

The nominal value of one bond is 100 euros. Fixed annual interest of 8% is paid on the bonds every six months, and they will be redeemed on 19 December 2026. During the offering of the fourth tranche of bonds, the bonds were offered at a price corresponding to a 6.75% annual yield.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt

Attachments