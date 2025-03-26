XPO Named One of America’s Most Innovative Companies by Fortune 

GREENWICH, Conn., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today was named to Fortune’s list of America’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025. XPO is the only pure play LTL carrier on the list.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We’re proud to be recognized by Fortune as one of America’s most innovative companies. This distinction highlights our team's commitment to best-in-class customer service, the landmark expansion of our network and cutting-edge technology. I’m grateful to our employees whose exceptional work continues to position XPO as a leader in innovation.”

Fortune’s “Most Innovative Companies” list is based on independent scores in three key categories, all of which are central to the service XPO provides its customers:

Innovation culture: XPO’s culture of innovation drives continuous service advancements for customers. The company achieved record service quality levels in 2024, including the lowest damage claims ratio in company history and it marked its 11th consecutive quarter of on-time service improvements.

Process innovation: XPO seamlessly transports 18 billion pounds of freight in North America each year, utilizing artificial intelligence and other proprietary technology to move shipments efficiently and cost effectively. Its operations are driven by 23,000 employees in North America, over 300 service centers and one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the industry – including custom trailers manufactured by XPO employees in the United States.

Product innovation: XPO continually enhances its freight services to meet the fast-changing needs of today's shippers. Over the last year, the company has opened 25 new service centers in key markets across the United States, providing greater access to customers and more capacity to handle their freight. XPO also has introduced new Premium Services for its customers' most complex and critical shipments – from cross-border transportation and trade show shipping to specialized product rollouts.

To develop its “Most Innovative” list, Fortune partnered with market research firm Statista to assess over 10,000 companies headquartered in the United States. Statista sourced input from a survey of more than 40,000 people as well as a panel of 2,500 experts across industries. The 300 companies with the highest overall scores were recognized on this year’s list.

About XPO

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company's customer-focused organization efficiently moves 18 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 55,000 customers with 614 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA.