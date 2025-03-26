Newsweek and Statista Reveal the 2025 Most Trustworthy Companies in America

Fourth annual ranking recognizes 700 companies across 23 industries for their commitment to trust among customers, employees, and investors

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with market research firm Statista, has unveiled its fourth annual ranking of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America for 2025. The list, which spans 23 industries and highlights 700 leading companies, recognizes organizations that have demonstrated exceptional trustworthiness in the eyes of consumers, employees, and investors.

In today’s competitive business landscape, trust is a key factor influencing long-term success. To identify the companies that have best cultivated this invaluable asset, Newsweek and Statista conducted a comprehensive analysis, leveraging both a nationwide survey of 25,000 U.S. residents and an extensive Social Listening analysis of 304,000 online mentions. U.S.-headquartered public and private companies with at least $500 million in annual revenue were eligible for inclusion. Each company’s final score was weighted 80% from survey results and 20% from social listening insights, ensuring a balanced assessment of trust from both direct feedback and broader public discourse.

“The ability to cultivate and maintain trust across multiple stakeholders is an invaluable asset for any company,” said Josh Smith, Senior Director Growth & Strategic Partnerships at Newsweek. “This ranking serves as a resource for consumers, investors, and job seekers looking for companies that have earned a reputation for integrity, fairness, and reliability.”

The 700 most trusted companies span a diverse range of industries, including Technology, Retail, Health Care, Financial Services, Automotive, Media, Consumer Goods, and more. The highest-ranked companies not only excelled in individual trust factors but also demonstrated a sustained commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and stakeholder engagement. Noteworthy companies on this year’s list include:

Aerospace & Defense - GE

Appliances & Electronics - Bose

Automotive & Components - Harley-Davidson

Banks - Navy Federal

Construction - Andersen Construction

Consulting & Professional Services - Sotheby’s

Consumer Goods - Procter & Gamble

Energy & Utilities - Georgia Power

Financial Services - Fidelity

Food & Beverage - The Campbell's Company

Grocery & Convenience Stores - WinCo Foods

Health Care & Life Sciences - Teladoc Health

Insurances - State Farm

Machines & Industrial Equipment - Stanley Black & Decker

Materials & Chemicals - Sherwin-Williams

Media & Entertainment - DreamWorks Animation

Real Estate & Housing - Kraft Group

Retail - Chewy

Software & Telecommunications - DocuSign

Technology Hardware - Dell

Textiles, Clothing & Luxury Goods - Levi Strauss

Transport, Logistics & Packaging - United Parcel Service

Travel, Dining & Leisure - Marriott International



The full Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025 ranking, including detailed methodology, is available at Newsweek.com/mtca-2025 .

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com