Correction: Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2025

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania publishes renewed investor calendar for 2025:



• 28.02.2025 – interim information for the 12 months of 2024;

• 08.04.2025 – audited annual financial statements for year 2024 and management report;

• 08.04.2025 – notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 30.04.2025 – resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;

• 09.05.2025 – interim information for the three months of 2025;

• 08.08.2025 – interim information and half year report for the 6 months of 2025;

• 07.11.2025 – interim information for the 9 months of 2025.



The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:



Jurga Eivaitė



Communications project manager



tel. +370 613 19977 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu





