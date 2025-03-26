SATO Corporation has signed a EUR 150 million unsecured term loan facility with SMBC Bank EU AG

Press release 26 March 2025 at 5:00 pm

SATO Corporation has signed a EUR 150 million sustainability linked loan facility with SMBC Bank EU AG. The facility is unsecured and has a tenor of three years with two one-year extension options.

The loan will be used for the refinancing of the company’s existing indebtedness as well as for its general financing needs. The loan margin is linked to SATO’s key sustainability targets.

For more information, please contact:

Henry Lindqvist, Group Treasurer, phone +358 50 317 2352, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 422, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 26,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrates its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en