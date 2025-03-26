ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY RECEIVES USA TODAY 2025 TOP WORKPLACES AWARD

Tampa, Fla., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Fla. -- March 24, 2025 -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2025 Top Workplaces Award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization dedicated to building and branding top workplaces. This recognition underscores UMA's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration and dedication within the allied healthcare education sector.

Energage evaluates Top Workplaces award winners by leveraging 15 culture drivers that are scientifically proven to predict high performance within organizations. These drivers include factors like employee appreciation, well-being, and professional development. UMA exemplified these drivers, earning recognition for fostering a workplace culture centered on growth, care, and community. UMA's focus on employee appreciation, well-being, and opportunities for professional development were key contributors to their success, as reflected in their Team Member Engagement survey results.

At the core of UMA's mission is the "ripple effect of care"— the belief that when we care for our team members, they are better equipped and empowered to care for our learners and partners. In turn, our graduates go on to fill allied health positions for healthcare organizations nationwide, passing that care along to patients in communities across the country. This award reflects UMA's unwavering dedication to this mission.

"This recognition truly speaks to the incredible dedication of our team members who live and breathe the UMA mission every single day,” shared Misty Brown, Chief People Officer at UMA. “I am so proud to work alongside such wonderful colleagues who bring our culture to life through their passion for creating a supportive, empowering environment for our learners and for each other. Together, we embody the ripple effect of care, and this award is a testament to our shared purpose and values."

Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

This achievement highlights UMA’s role as a leader not only in allied healthcare education but also as a workplace that prioritizes team member engagement, mission-driven culture, and making a meaningful impact on the communities it serves.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has 90,000+ alumni and 15,000+ students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.abhes.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu .

Company Contact

Ultimate Medical Academy

Krista Numbers, Director of PR

knumbers@ultimatemedical.edu

https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

