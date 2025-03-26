Tealium Recognized as a Leader Once Again in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CDPs

San Diego, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium , the intelligent real-time data streaming platform, today announced that it was named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms for the second year in a row.

According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow. The Gartner Magic Quadrant recognized Tealium as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

“We believe this repeated leader recognition in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ underscores Tealium’s continued innovation at the intersection of real-time data, privacy compliance, and AI across the entire data supply chain – from websites, to call centers, to advertising conversion APIs,” said Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. “We are empowering enterprises to drive AI success and deliver exceptional customer experiences through real-time data intelligence and are helping them improve conversion rates from 20% to 200% across all industries.”

Tealium feels it was recognized for accelerating its product roadmap, including adding new real-time data capabilities and strengthening privacy and consent features, particularly in highly-regulated industries. For instance, recent product innovations, including AIStream™ and Consent 2.0 , enhance AI outcomes and ensure seamless compliance with global privacy regulations.

For example, JobCloud , Switzerland's premier digital job marketplace, is delivering enhanced AI-powered CX initiatives to thousands of job seekers from over 30,000 business partners leveraging Tealium’s real-time solutions.

“With impending market shifts and evolving legislation, we brought Tealium in as a partner at a time when we felt we needed to ensure that our stack was flexible and quick enough to react to these incoming changes,” said Aneliya Filatova, Senior Customer Data Platform Manager at JobCloud. “We can now say with certainty that choosing a partner that excels in both server-side and client-side tracking was crucial for us to continue transforming the user experience on our platform, catering precisely to the needs of jobseekers and employers to deliver a personalised user experience.”

Tealium believes it was also recognized for its Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) , focused on accelerating AI outcomes for customers. The SCA agreement is part of Tealium’s broader commitment to advancing its vast partner network, for instance, enabling organizations to seamlessly connect real-time and historical insights through cloud platform integrations.

A total of 12 CDP vendors were analyzed for the report. A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. Access the report.

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real-time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium’s solutions include a real-time customer data platform (CDP) with intelligent AI data streaming, tag management, and an API hub. Tealium’s data collection, management, and activation capabilities enable enterprises to accelerate operating performance, enhance customer experiences, drive better outcomes, and support global data compliance. More than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

