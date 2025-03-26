Fisher Space Pen Relaunches Stunning Blue Titanium AG7, Celebrating NASA & American Innovation

BOULDER CITY, Nev., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fisher Space Pen Co., the makers of the iconic pen that writes in zero gravity, is relaunching their popular special edition AG7 coated in blue titanium nitride, providing a modern update to a timeless classic while honoring the legacy of American ingenuity and exploration.





This special edition of the original Astronaut Space Pen features a cutting-edge blue titanium nitride coating, combining sleek aesthetics with exceptional durability. Adorning the barrel is the NASA logo alongside an elegant stars and stripes laser engraved design, making this pen a tribute to the spirit of space exploration and patriotism.

For nearly 60 years, the Fisher Space Pen has accompanied astronauts on every crewed NASA mission, starting with the Apollo program. This latest iteration continues the tradition of precision craftsmanship and innovative design that has made the AG7 a favorite among astronauts, collectors, and enthusiasts alike.

Fisher Pen first rolled out this special edition coated in blue titanium nitride in August 2014 to commemorate the 45th Anniversary Apollo 11 and the first manned moon landing.

“This extraordinary AG7 model celebrates our enduring partnership with NASA and our commitment to creating writing instruments that inspire,” said Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Pen Company. “The blue titanium nitride finish is not only stunning but also reflects the innovation and durability that define our products.”

The legend of the AG7 as the Astronaut Space Pen continues to grow with commercial space partners Axiom Space and Blue Origin, with both featuring the AG7 in sleek Black Titanium Nitride along with custom laser-engraved logos and marks. Most recently, it earned another mission patch aboard the International Space Station as part of the Ax-2 Mission for Axiom Space.

Designed to perform in extreme conditions—from zero gravity to underwater, and from scorching heat to freezing cold—the AG7 Space Pen is more than a writing instrument; it is a symbol of human ingenuity and determination.

The blue titanium nitride AG7 Space Pen is now available for purchase on Fisher Space Pen’s official website. Participants of the upcoming 40th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, April 8-10, can purchase one of their own at the Fisher Space Pen booth #1071. This special edition is an ideal gift for collectors, space enthusiasts, and anyone inspired by the spirit of exploration.

Fisher AG7-BLTN-NW Features:

Rear click mechanism with side retraction button

All-metal composition plated with blue titanium nitride

Fisher pressurized PR4 black Ink medium point cartridge

Packaged in capsule gift box with sleeve

Made in the USA with USA and global materials



Fisher AG7-BLTN-NW Specs:

Length: 5.06 in.

Width: .375 in.

Weight: 1oz.

MSRP: $89

Fisher’s AG7 – The Original Pen for Every Mission

About Fisher Space Pen: Fisher Space Pen Co. is a 76-year-old American manufacturer of ballpoint pens, with the notable distinction of being the only ballpoint pen used on every crewed flight into space since Apollo 7 back in 1968 and most recently with Space X. While pressurized technology made it possible for NASA’s astronauts to write in space, it also provided writing capabilities in all weather, underwater, over oil and grease, and from -30 to +250 degrees Fahrenheit. These pens are the perfect tool for trade professionals, first responders, military personnel, rugged outdoor enthusiasts, trekkers, backpackers, industrial manufacturers, underwater divers, and anyone who values a pen that doesn’t fail.

– 711 Yucca St, Boulder City, NV 89005 –

(702) 293-3011

spacepen.com

Media Contacts:

Eric Bond – Head of Sales

Fisher Space Pen Co

702.293.3011

eric@spacepen.com

Kevin Neuendorf

Fisher Space Pen Co

719.351.1160

kevin@spacepen.com



