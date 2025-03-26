Community Associations Institute Reaches 50,000 Members, Strengthening the Future of Community Associations

Falls Church, Va., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority on the community association housing model that includes condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, is proud to announce it has surpassed 50,000 members—a milestone underscoring its growing influence and commitment to supporting common interest communities worldwide.

CAI is an international membership organization dedicated to building better communities. With 64 chapters worldwide including Canada, the Middle East, and South Africa and relationships with housing leaders in Australia and the United Kingdom, CAI provides education, resources, and advocacy to support the homeowner volunteers who govern communities and the professionals who serve them.

"Reaching 50,000 members is more than just a number—it reflects the vital role that community associations, and the professionals who support them, play in shaping housing and governance,” says Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI’s chief executive officer. “CAI remains dedicated to empowering community leaders, professional managers, and business partners with the knowledge, resources, and connections they need to strengthen their communities and advance their careers."

"Our growing membership reflects the dedication of professionals and volunteers who work tirelessly to create strong, successful community associations,” says Crystal Wallace, CAE, CAI’s senior vice president of membership and chapter relations. “CAI’s resources, education, and advocacy efforts continue to unite and support leaders and ensure they have the tools necessary to enhance the communities they serve."

CAI serves community associations and homeowners by:

Advancing excellence through seminars, workshops, and educational programs that help professionals stay up-to-date with the latest trends and challenges in community association governance.

Offering professional designations that are earned by community managers and industry professionals, reflecting their high standards and commitment to excellence.

Publishing the industry's largest collection of resources on community association governance and management including books, guides, Common Ground magazine®, and specialized newsletters.

Advocating for community associations on the state and federal levels, regulatory bodies.

Conducting research and serving as an international clearinghouse for best practices in community association development and governance.

Since its founding in 1973, CAI has set the standard for best practices in community association management. With 50,000 members and growing, CAI continues to advance community association governance, management, and quality of life by inspiring professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship.

To learn more about CAI’s education, research, and advocacy efforts, visit www.caionline.org.