TAPCO Announces Partnership with Frost Solutions to Offer Weather Monitoring and Forecasting Technology

BROWN DEER, Wis., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., LLC (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations is pleased to announce their latest partnership with Frost Solutions, a leading provider of weather monitoring technology.

Through the new collaboration, TAPCO will now distribute Frost Solutions’ Road Weather Information Systems (RWIS), a mini-weather station designed for managing snow and ice impacts. The mini-RWIS captures photos and crucial data at key locations, such as air and surface temperature, humidity and pavement conditions, to provide highly accurate forecasts specific to the system’s micro location.





Frost Solutions’ mini-RWIS technology gives agencies the ability to assess weather impacts in real-time, saving time and resources when it comes to snow and ice management. The system collects data every minute to provide location-specific information on precipitation and road conditions, sent to the Frost Dashboard. With weather impacts on key roadways available remotely, the weather monitoring technology empowers officials to plan better in the face of severe weather.

“Partnering with TAPCO allows us to enhance roadway safety by providing real-time, reliable weather data and forecasting,” said Mike Bott, CEO of Frost Solutions. “Our suite of products allow cities, counties and state DOTs to take a more proactive approach to keeping their roads, sidewalks and parking lots safe in the winter. We look forward to working with TAPCO to help their customers maintain safer roads, reduce the environmental impact caused by oversalting and save money on winter weather management.”

“Frost Solutions, like TAPCO, is dedicated to bringing innovative technology to create safer, and smarter roadways across the US,” said Aleischa Kronshagen, a Product Manager at TAPCO. “We’re excited to partner with a company whose products complement the TAPCO mission.”

The Illinois-based company serves communities across North America, with their weather monitoring technology deployed in 35 U.S. states and 7 Canadian provinces.

About TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, TAPCO’s mission has been to save lives by setting the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From Wrong-Way Alert Systems and pedestrian crossing enhancements to our leading line of LED-enhanced BlinkerSign® solutions, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit TAPCO’s website and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About Frost Solutions

Frost Solutions is an innovation leader in the winter weather management and remote monitoring space. Since 2017, Frost has aimed to help municipal and commercial snow professionals take a more proactive approach to ensuring our communities are safe. Winner of APWA’s Best Innovation at the 2024 North American Snow Conference, Frost Solutions in dedicated to bringing innovation to snow fighters. For more information, visit frostsolutions.io.

