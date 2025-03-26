QUADIENT SA: Appointment and renewals to Quadient’s Board of directors to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on June 13, 2025





Appointment and renewals to Quadient’s Board of directors to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on June 13, 2025

Delphine Segura Vaylet to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on June 13, 2025 for appointment as non-executive and independent director

Didier Lamouche and Nathalie Wright to be proposed for renewal to the Annual General Meeting on June 13, 2025

Martha Bejar and Paula Felstead will not stand for re-election, and resignation of Vincent Mercier with effect at the close of the Board meeting which will be held on 2 June 2025

Downsizing of the Board of directors from 10 to 8 members (excluding employee directors)​ as from the next Annual General Meeting, on June 13, 2025

Paris, 26 March 2025

Upon recommendation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, Quadient’s Board of directors (the “Board”) has approved the list of Directors for appointment and renewal to be put forward at the Company’s Annual General Meeting that will be held on June 13, 2025.

At the next Annual General Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve the appointment of Delphine Segura Vaylet as a new independent Director for a three-year term, until the Annual General Meeting approving the financial statements for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2028.

Shareholders will also be asked to approve the renewal for additional three-year terms of:

Didier Lamouche, with the Board’s intention, if renewed, to subsequently reappoint him as Chairman of the Board, and

Nathalie Wright, with the Board’s intention, if renewed, to subsequently appoint her as Chair of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, replacing Martha Bejar.

Additionally, it is noted that Martha Bejar and Paula Felstead will not stand for re-election, and that Vincent Mercier will step down from the Board with effect at the close of the meeting to be held on 2 June 2025.

The Board wishes to express its sincere gratitude for their dedication and significant contributions to the Company — Paula for her thoughtful oversight as a member of the Audit Committee, Martha for her leadership and governance as Chair of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee, and Vincent for his 16 years of committed service across various strategic and leadership roles. Their expertise, integrity, and steadfast support have been instrumental in guiding the Company through key phases of growth and transformation.

Following these changes, subject to shareholders approval of the resolutions, the Board, which consists of 10 members (excluding employee directors) until June 2, 2025, will be reduced to 8 members (excluding employee directors) after the June 13, 2025 Annual General Meeting. The Board’s composition will continue to align with best governance practices, keeping a highly independent representation, with 75% independent directors, and complying with French legal parity rules, with a balanced structure of 5 men and 3 women, while ensuring a well-balanced mix of experience.

Delphine Segura Vaylet is 54 years old and a French citizen. She holds a Master’s degree (DEA) in Social Law, European Law from the University of Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne. Delphine Segura Vaylet began her career at Groupe Bayard Press from 1993 to 1994 before joining Thales in 1994, where she held various operational Human Resources (HR) leadership roles until 2006. In 2007, she joined STMicroelectronics as HR Director for the Digital Consumer division. In parallel, she led Talent and Organizational Development as well as Training at the Group level for four years. In 2014, she became Group HR Director of Zodiac Aerospace, serving as a member of the Executive Committee until the company’s acquisition by Safran. She then joined Total in 2017 as Vice-President Strategy and HR Policy. Since January 2021, Delphine Segura Vaylet held the position of Senior Executive Vice President Human Resources at Groupe SEB. She also holds non-executive roles at Soitec and Artelia.

Didier Lamouche has been the Chairman of the Board of Quadient S.A. since June 28, 2019. He holds a PhD in Semiconductor Technology from École Centrale de Lyon. Didier Lamouche has had a distinguished career, including serving as President and CEO of Idemia until 2018, the world leader in cyber security and digital identity technologies, which he had headed since 2013. From 2005 to 2013, he also held key leadership roles at ST-Microelectronics, ST-Ericsson, and Bull Group, where he successfully turned the company around and repositioned on growth segments. Earlier in his career, Didier Lamouche worked at Philips, IBM Microelectronics, Motorola Semiconductor, and Altis Semiconductor. Didier Lamouche has extensive experience in corporate governance, in both public and private environments, having served as a director of eight public and four private-equity backed companies for nearly 20 years.

Nathalie Wright has been a member of the Board of Quadient S.A. since September 25, 2017. Nathalie Wright is a graduate in economics from Paris Assas University, IAE, and INSEAD. She began her career at Digital Equipment France and NewBridge Networks France, later holding roles at MCI, Easynet, and AT&T, where she oversaw commercial strategy for Southern Europe and the Middle East. In 2009, she joined Microsoft, serving as director of the Public Sector division and General Manager for Enterprise & Strategic Alliances. She became Vice President of Software France at IBM in 2017, then joined Rexel in 2018 as Chief Digital Officer and member of the executive committee until September 2023, overseeing digital transformation and ESG strategy. Since 2024, Nathalie Wright has focused on non-executive roles at Quadient, Keolis, and Amundi, supporting organizations with transformation challenges.

CALENDAR

26 March 2025 : FY2024 results release (after close of trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market)

: (after close of trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market) 3 June 2025 : Q1 2025 sales release (after close of trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market)

: (after close of trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market) 13 June 2025 : Annual General Meeting

