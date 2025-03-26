INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COCO) complied with federal securities laws. On March 26, 2025, Ningi Research published a report alleging that “Vita Coco is suffering from structural internal deficiencies, such as undisclosed related-party transactions and supply chain mismanagement.” Following this report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Vita Coco stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/vita-coco/ to discuss your legal rights.