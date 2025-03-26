SBA Announces Visa as Platinum Cosponsor for National Small Business Week 2025

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that Visa will participate as a platinum cosponsor for National Small Business Week, taking place May 4-10, 2025. Visa has cosponsored National Small Business Week for multiple years, and as a returning cosponsor, remains committed to supporting the success of America’s entrepreneurs and job creators.

“SBA is grateful for the private-sector sponsors who make National Small Business Week possible,” SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said. “Across every industry, big businesses rely on small businesses every day – and when we empower our local entrepreneurs, our entire economy benefits. By helping to promote small businesses, our cosponsors are highlighting the innovation, dedication, and importance of America’s job creators - while supporting the resources and opportunities to help them thrive.”

For more than 60 years, National Small Business Week has served as the SBA’s annual tribute to America’s small businesses and innovative startups, who serve as the tireless engine of our economy and the backbone of our communities. Visa’s ongoing support for this week-long celebration aligns with the company’s mission to remove barriers and connect more people to the global economy. Visa provides a suite of products, solutions and educational offerings tailored to meet the needs of small business owners.

“Small businesses are more than storefronts – they’re the people, ideas and energy that shape our communities and drive local economies forward,” said Denise Press, Head of Small Business, NA, Visa Commercial Solutions. “Visa is proud to sponsor National Small Business Week, bringing these incredible entrepreneurs center stage and supporting their growth every step of the way.”

Details on National Small Business Week, the virtual summit and national awards ceremony on May 5 are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events and are identifiable by searching with #SmallBusinessWeek.

