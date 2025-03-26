Heartflow Closes $98 Million Convertible Notes Financing

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. , the leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced additional investments in the company of approximately $98 million through the sale and issuance of convertible notes by its parent company, Heartflow Holding, Inc., including a new investment by Fidelity Management & Research Company and additional investments from existing investors including Janus Henderson Investors, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Hayfin, US Venture Partners (USVP), HealthCor, Capricorn Investment Group and Martis Capital. Certain members of Heartflow management and the Board of Directors also participated in the financing.

Proceeds from the convertible notes financing will support research and development efforts to further support Heartflow’s continued advancement of the coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA)+Heartflow pathway as the definitive standard for the non-invasive diagnosis and management of CAD. The Heartflow Platform is widely adopted, driven by its improved accuracy over traditional non-invasive tests, superior economic efficiency relative to the traditional CAD diagnosis pathway and strength of supporting clinical evidence, published in over 600 peer-reviewed publications. The Heartflow Platform is also supported by a large and growing database of over 100 million annotated CCTA images, and the training of its algorithms over more than 10 years.

Heartflow was recently named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in Medical Devices for 2025 and won the Innovation in Cardiac Imaging award at the Global Cardiovascular Awards 2025.

“Heartflow pioneered the use of AI-driven technology to diagnose and manage coronary artery disease, delivering accurate and efficient non-invasive solutions from a single CCTA scan. Our technology has been used to help manage more than 400,000 patients worldwide, and we believe we continue to lead the market in transforming coronary care,” said John Farquhar, president and CEO of Heartflow. “This investment enables us to strengthen our leadership and accelerate our vision to rewrite the story for people living with CAD.”

In the United States, CAD is estimated to be responsible for one heart attack every 40 seconds and one out of every five deaths.1 Heartflow is working to ensure that its technology not only helps clinicians identify and diagnose CAD earlier, but also transforms how they understand and manage the disease for life.

About Heartflow, Inc.

Heartflow is advancing coronary care by transforming coronary artery disease into a screenable, diagnosable, and manageable condition. Heartflow One is the only complete, non-invasive, precision coronary care platform providing patient insights throughout the guideline-directed CCTA pathway. The AI-driven platform – including Roadmap™ Analysis , FFR CT Analysis and Plaque Analysis – is supported by the ACC/AHA Chest Pain Guideline and backed by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications. Heartflow has helped clinicians manage over 400,000 patients worldwide. Discover how we’re shaping the future of cardiovascular care at www.heartflow.com .

