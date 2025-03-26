California Water Service Group Named One of “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has earned a spot on Newsweek magazine’s list of “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies.” In Newsweek’s 2025 list, Group ranked first among water utilities nationwide, based on feedback and analysis regarding trust among customers, employees, and investors.

The award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list spans 23 industries and recognizes the top 700 out of approximately 3,400 of the largest public and private companies headquartered in the United States with an annual revenue of over $500 million. Rankings were determined through an independent survey of 25,000 U.S. residents that yielded 102,000 evaluations on the three touchpoints of trust—customer, employee, and investor, along with a social listening analysis of 304,000 company mentions that were rated according to sentiment, virality, and reach.

“At California Water Service Group, we are committed to operating with the utmost integrity and ‘doing the right thing,’ not just the easy thing,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Chairman & CEO. “We appreciate Newsweek and Statista recognizing our efforts again this year.”

The full listing is published at www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-trustworthy-companies-america-2025.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility operating exclusively in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

