Invivyd Appoints Ajay Royan, Founder of Mithril Capital, to its Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ajay Royan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Royan is a venture capitalist focused on transformational companies that have solved critical problems in healthcare, technology, and energy. Mr. Royan’s investment firm, Mithril, is a significant long-term holder of Invivyd stock, and Mr. Royan led the 2022 shareholder action that focused Invivyd on its mission to deliver protection from serious viral infectious diseases, starting with COVID-19.

“We are delighted by Ajay’s return to the Board of Invivyd as the company prepares to take the next step forward in scaling the medical benefit from its core technologies. Invivyd has rapidly re-established the field of monoclonal antibody prevention of COVID-19 and intends to advance into more scalable, higher value medicines that can protect Americans from COVID-19 and other diseases. Invivyd will benefit substantially from Ajay’s acumen as we move forward,” commented Marc Elia, Chairman of Invivyd’s Board of Directors.

“Invivyd is an important company for the future of American medicine. The monoclonal antibody technology platform unique to Invivyd transcends the limits of vaccination to provide high-quality, best-in-class medicines for vulnerable populations,” said Ajay Royan. Mr. Royan added, “Endemic diseases affecting our country’s most vulnerable need to be attacked with the same alacrity, decisiveness, collaborative creativity, and rapid impact that characterized President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. This is the clarity and urgency with which I and Invivyd look forward to working with critical partners, both in industry and the new administration, to rapidly deliver innovative monoclonal antibody therapies to patients who need them most – people living with cancer, those who have had an organ transplant, those with an immunodeficiency, and individuals on immunosuppressive therapies. COVID-19 continues to kill and disable vast numbers of vulnerable Americans, especially in these communities, for whom the limitations of vaccines and the burdens of long COVID are all too real. And yet they have received neither their due voice in the media mainstream nor the urgent relief they deserve. We can—and therefore must—address their growing, unmet medical need with a holistic approach backed by proven American technology.”

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

