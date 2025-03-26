Syntec Optics Anticipates Return to Double-Digit EBITDA in Q1 2025, Driven by New Management Team and Operational Efficiency

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics, a leading provider of precision optics solutions for defense, communications, biomedical, and consumer end-markets, today announced preliminary expectations for its first quarter 2025 financial results, projecting a return to double-digit EBITDA. This positive outlook resulted from significant efforts by the new team focusing on operations efficiency and financial discipline. The company also continued to invest in new products for space optics, defense tech, biomedical optics, and consumer optics.

The company anticipates robust performance in Q1 2025, reflecting the successful execution of its strategic initiatives and the increasing demand for advanced optical solutions. Significant top-line efforts include:

Space Optics Expansion: Continued progress in adding a supply of critical optics for ground-based networks, building on the prior success of satellite optics and its further expansion into newer needs.

Viper Defense Night Vision: Meeting resolution requirements with lighter night vision optics systems.

Biomedical Optics: Meeting cutting-edge requirements for biomedical scanning and imaging.

Commercial Defense Aiming Systems: Sustained investing in assets and creating operational efficiency for high-accuracy aiming systems.

“It all starts with a great team. We have been focusing a lot of our efforts to create a culture of trust and team-based problem solving that has opened up capacity and is starting to drive efficiency improvements,” said Mike Ransford, new Site Leader of Syntec Optics and head of operations.

"The anticipated return to double-digit EBITDA financial performance, coupled with our strong top-line growth prospects, reflects our team's hard work and dedication and the increasing value we deliver to our customers. We are confident in our ability to build on the significant opportunities ahead and drive sustained growth," said Matt Carey, head of business development and product delivery.

"By the end of Q1, we are approaching Diamond Status for highest quality on our current night vision product lines. The new team, built to drive changes, achieved 500% reductions in quality returns this quarter. This remarkable improvement was accomplished by excellence in both, industrial engineering practices and management of our supply chain for very high precision products," added the Program Manager for Night Vision and retired Master Sergeant Salinas, a former member of Army Special Operations Command and two-time recipient of the Purple Heart for combat actions during the Global War on Terrorism.

"We have made exceptional improvements to achieve a grade of 'A' for both quality and delivery on the supplier scorecard of one of our important customers. The score for delivery has improved about 10 percent month over month in Q1, driving several new large critical to mission space projects we are working together on,” said Joel Lawther, Senior Program Engineer.

The company will complete its financial close processes at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 to finalize GAAP financial results for the quarter.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. Syntec Optics recently launched new products, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics, lightweight night vision goggle optics, biomedical equipment optics, and precision microlens arrays. To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the transactions contemplated by the business combination and related agreements, future results of operations and financial position, revenue and other metrics, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of Syntec Optics, market size, and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics’ patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics’ estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics’ failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics’ customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in prior SEC filings including registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Bechtold

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com

