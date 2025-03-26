INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC); DiCello Levitt LLP Encourages Investors with Losses to Discuss Their Options with Counsel

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) (“Semtech” or the “Company”) securities between August 27, 2024 and February 7, 2025 (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain senior executives with violations of the federal securities laws (collectively, “Defendants”).

Semtech investors have until April 22, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Semtech class action lawsuit.

Case Allegations

Semtech is a semiconductor, digital systems and cloud connectivity service provider. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets various products for commercial applications, including integrated circuits, modules, gateways, routers, and its trademarked CopperEdge products.

The Semtech lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Semtech’s CopperEdge products failed to meet the needs of a server rack customer and end users; (2) its CopperEdge products required server rack redesigns; (3) sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026, as Semtech previously expected; and (4) as a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected.

The truth emerged on February 7, 2025, when Semtech filed a current report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing that “[f]or fiscal year 2026, net sales from its CopperEdgeTM products used in active copper cables are expected to be lower than the Company’s previously disclosed floor case estimate of $50 million due to rack architecture changes, with no expected ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026. The Company’s revised estimates are based on recent feedback from a server rack customer and correlated to discussions with end users of the server rack platform.”

On this news, the price of Semtech’s common stock fell by $16.91 per share, or 31%, to close at $37.60 per share on February 10, 2025.

