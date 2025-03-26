CalAmp Announces Headquarters Relocation to Carlsbad, CA to Streamline Operations and Strengthen Technical Hub

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp, a global technology solutions innovator, today announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Irvine, CA, to Carlsbad, CA. This strategic move is designed to streamline operations and further align the company’s focus on its core technical hub, where much of its engineering, product development, and hardware expertise reside.

“Our move to Carlsbad is a natural evolution in our journey to optimize efficiency and reinforce our commitment to innovation,” said Chris Adams, President and CEO of CalAmp. “Carlsbad has long been home to our talented engineering and product teams, making it the ideal location to centralize our operations and drive technological advancements that improve our customers’ lives.”

CalAmp’s new headquarters will be housed in its existing Carlsbad office, a well-established center for the company’s research and development initiatives. The relocation underscores CalAmp’s commitment to fostering innovation and enhancing collaboration among its technical teams.

While the headquarters moves to Carlsbad, CalAmp will maintain its additional offices worldwide, including locations in Eden Prairie, MN; Brooklyn, NY; London, UK; Milan, Italy; Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; and Mexico City, Mexico. These offices will continue to support CalAmp’s global customers and partners with the high-quality service and solutions they expect.

“This transition allows us to better leverage our strengths and position ourselves for future growth,” Adams added. “By consolidating our leadership and technical expertise in Carlsbad, we are creating an environment where innovation thrives and where we can better serve our customers.”

