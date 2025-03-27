edgeTI to Present at the AI and Technology Virtual Investor Conference on April 3rd

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”, “Company”) (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i), a leading provider of real-time digital twin software, today announces that Jim Barrett, CEO, will present live at the AI and Technology Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 3rd.

DATE: April 3rd, 2025

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: Register Here

Available for follow-up 1x1 meetings: April 4th and 6th

This will be a live, interactive online event inviting investors to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Why learn more about edgeTI?

Atypical Investment Opportunity via Early Public TSXV, OTCQB, & FSE : Compared to the estimated digital twin market and percentage of adoption, edgeTI and the entire market is early stage, yet edgeTI brings an investment opportunity typically not available to retail investors and small groups.

: Compared to the estimated digital twin market and percentage of adoption, edgeTI and the entire market is early stage, yet edgeTI brings an investment opportunity typically not available to retail investors and small groups. Active in High-Growth AI-Adjacent Market : Digital Twin Market is projected to grow at 61.3% by MarketsandMarkets. Certain Digital Twins, like edgeTI edgeCore™, are AI adjacent and orchestrate and safeguard AI use in complex use cases.

: Digital Twin Market is projected to grow at 61.3% by MarketsandMarkets. Certain Digital Twins, like edgeTI edgeCore™, are AI adjacent and orchestrate and safeguard AI use in complex use cases. Proven Solution to Latent Delay and Waste in Enterprises and Government : edgeCore targets the intractable problem of delays in switching between marginally connected siloed systems and data. Proven in global enterprises and government, edgeCore resolves the chaos, with fluid, engaging data-driven actionability to deliver the right data and best action in one platform at the speed of relevance.

: edgeCore targets the intractable problem of delays in switching between marginally connected siloed systems and data. Proven in global enterprises and government, edgeCore resolves the chaos, with fluid, engaging data-driven actionability to deliver the right data and best action in one platform at the speed of relevance. Driving Progress with Visionary Leadership and Advisory Council : edgeTI’s work in the Digital Twin market has been acknowledged by Gartner, S & P Global, and CB Insights. Newly formed Industry Advisory Council of luminaries and proven operators in defense, national security, cybersecurity, energy, logistics, environmental and construction accelerate digital twin awareness, adoption, and best practices.

: edgeTI’s work in the Digital Twin market has been acknowledged by Gartner, S & P Global, and CB Insights. Newly formed of luminaries and proven operators in defense, national security, cybersecurity, energy, logistics, environmental and construction accelerate digital twin awareness, adoption, and best practices. Unique Low-risk Approach Crushes Barriers to Adoption and Limits Digital Sprawl: Rather than leading with massive data projects or ripping and replacing legacy systems to add even more data stores and mega apps, edgeCore disrupts the standard approach to unite data sources and technology assets to accelerate value.



Recent Company Highlights:

edgeTI Provided Update edgeCore Client Proxy (ECP) Progress Focusing on ITSM, Middleware, Cyber Security, and National Defense. ECP enhances integration across various business and AI applications, reflecting edgeTI’s commitment to real-time digital operations and AI-driven Digital Twins.

ECP enhances integration across various business and AI applications, reflecting edgeTI’s commitment to real-time digital operations and AI-driven Digital Twins. edgeTI enlisted B. Riley Securities, Clear Street, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP to assist in exploring a potential listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. This strategic move aims to lower the company’s cost of capital, access institutional investment, and align with its significant U.S.-based operations.

About Edge Total Intelligence (“edgeTI”)

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

