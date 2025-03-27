Press Release

Nokia strengthens industrial digitalization with new edge applications

Expansion of on-prem edge industrial application portfolio enhances industry automation, efficiency, safety, security, and sustainability of industrial enterprises.

Underscores Nokia’s commitment to fostering an open and interoperable industrial edge ecosystem.

27 March 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the expansion of its industrial application ecosystem with the launch of six new Industry 4.0 applications deployed on MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) reinforcing its commitment to empowering enterprises on their digitalization journey with innovative use cases. The expansion enhances industry automation, efficiency, safety, security, and sustainability by integrating cutting-edge applications from leading technology partners, including Bosch Rexroth, Ipsotek, Nozomi Networks, Prosys OPC, SmartCone, and SwitchON.

Enterprises operating in asset-intensive industries like ports, mining and manufacturing, face significant challenges in harnessing value from real-time operational technology (OT) data to achieve their digitalization goals. These new applications employ various enabling technologies such as machine and process control, video analytics and AI, environmental sensing, industrial connectivity and network security to provide unique industrial use cases. The Nokia MXIE platform provides a robust and secure edge computing foundation that allows enterprises to seamlessly deploy these new applications.

The newly onboarded applications provide enterprises with the tools to drive innovation across multiple areas:

Industrial DataOps: Prosys OPC UA Forge provides a single point of access for collecting data from various industrial assets. Especially useful in brownfield deployments, this app facilitates structured data organization using OPC UA information modelling, ensuring interoperability across different manufacturers and system generations.

Machine Automation: Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX OS is an operating system for industrial automation. Running on MXIE, ctrlX OS packaged with numerous industrial applications provides seamless integration of machines, data visualization, process automation, and secure communication across industrial use cases. In combination with the control platform ctrlX CORE of Bosch Rexroth, real-time control of machines is enabled.

AI-Powered Quality Inspection: SwitchON DeepInspect leverages high-precision AI models to reduce defects, lower inspection costs, and optimize manufacturing processes.

Advanced Video Analytics for Safety & Automation: Ipsotek VISuite enhances situational awareness with precise object tracking and AI-powered automation to improve worker safety and production monitoring.

Workplace Safety & Environmental Monitoring: SmartCone’s HeatGuardian solution provides real-time worker heat stress monitoring, ensuring workplace safety in different and challenging environmental conditions.

OT, IoT, and CPS Security: Purpose-built for complex industrial, commercial, and critical infrastructure environments, the Nozomi Networks Platform (including Guardian sensors) leverages AI to deliver real-time asset visibility, threat detection, and vulnerability management to minimize cyber risk and maximize operational resilience.

With these applications, enterprises can harness real-time insights to optimize operations, enhance worker safety, and ensure compliance with sustainability and security standards.

“Enterprises require intelligent, secure, and scalable solutions to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and introduce use cases that will deliver concrete benefits. The expansion of industrial applications deployed on MXIE underscores Nokia’s commitment to fostering an open and interoperable industrial edge ecosystem. With our expanded portfolio of industrial edge applications, we are enabling businesses to accelerate their digitalization journey while ensuring quality, safety and security, efficiency, and sustainability,” said Stephan Litjens, Vice President, Enterprise Campus Edge at Nokia.

