Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Share capital increase registered

Oslo, Norway, 27 March, 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 26 March 2025 regarding the resolution of the board of directors of Zelluna ASA (the "Company") to carry out a share capital increase of NOK 0.70 through the issuance of seven (7) new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

The share capital increase has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. After the share capital increase, the new share capital of the Company is NOK 20,227,066, divided into 202,270,660 shares.

The share capital increase was carried out in order to achieve a desirable ratio for the contemplated reverse share split.

A separate notice with key information regarding the reverse share split will be published shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments with the capacity to cure advanced solid cancers, in a safe and cost-efficient manner, to patients on a global scale. The Company aims to do this by combining the most powerful elements of the immune system through pioneering the development of “off the shelf” T cell receptor (TCR) guided natural killer (NK) cell therapies (TCR-NK). The TCR-NK platform offers a unique mechanism of action with broad cancer detection capability to overcome the diversity of tumours and will be used “off the shelf” to overcome scaling limitations of current cell therapies. The lead program is a world’s first MAGE-A4 targeting “off the shelf” TCR-NK for the treatment of various solid cancers; a pipeline of earlier products follows. The Company is led by a management team of biotech entrepreneurs with deep experience in discovery through to clinical development of TCR and cell-based therapies including marketed products.