United States Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche, Bio-Rad, Biocept, Biocartis, Myriad Genetics, Exact Sciences, NeoGenomics, & Quest

The United States liquid biopsy market is expected to be around US$ 4.25 billion by 2033. It is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 14.99% from 2025 to 2033, from US$ 1.21 billion in 2024. The rising prevalence of cancer, the emergence of non-invasive diagnostic technologies, and increasing precision medicine are factors that boost growth. Liquid biopsies find further application in oncology, prenatal testing, and transplant monitoring, among others.



The United States liquid biopsy market has been developing rapidly due to tremendous progress made in non-invasive diagnostic technologies. Liquid biopsy is an emerging technology that has used blood, urine, and other body fluids to detect biomarkers associated with cancer, like circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and exosomes. This non-invasive method is increasingly preferred over traditional tissue biopsies, as it reduces patient risk, eliminates the need for surgery, and provides a more comprehensive view of the tumor's genetic makeup. The market is expanding due to the growing demand for early cancer detection and monitoring, as liquid biopsies offer a promising tool for diagnosing cancer at an early stage.



The US liquid biopsy market is expanding based on growing cancer diagnoses, increased healthcare awareness, genomics and molecular biology advances, and a movement toward personalized medicine tailored to an individual's genetic profile. Liquid biopsy can more precisely make treatment decisions, monitor the response to therapy, and detect minimal residual disease; due to a robust pipeline of companies and academic institutions in the United States, this country remains the forerunner in liquid biopsy technology. Regulatory support from agencies like the FDA further strengthens the growth potential of the market, opening up a bright future for both healthcare providers and patients. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2024, an estimated 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer deaths are expected to occur in the United States.



Growth Drivers for the United States Liquid Biopsy Market

Rising Cancer Prevalence and Early Detection Demand



The increasing number of cancer cases in the United States is driving the liquid biopsy market. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death, and early detection is the key to improving survival rates. Liquid biopsy provides a non-invasive and effective way to detect tumors early, allowing for timely treatment and better outcomes. As more people understand the importance of early diagnosis, patients and healthcare providers opt for liquid biopsy to diagnose cancer more precisely, which propels the growth of the market. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2024, approximately 14,910 children and adolescents aged 0 to 19 will be diagnosed with cancer, and 1,590 will die from it. As of 2022, there are approximately 18.1 million cancer survivors in the United States, and the number is likely to increase to 22.5 million by 2032.



Advancements in Genomic and Molecular Technologies



Recent developments in genomic and molecular biology have fueled the expansion of the liquid biopsy market. With NGS and PCR, liquid biopsies have become more precise and sensitive for detecting cancer biomarkers. These devices enable the investigation of tiny portions of DNA or cells from liquid blood samples with precise information on the genetic identity of a tumor.

As more people use these technologies to discover cancer and check for treatment efficacy, the demand will increase market growth. Next-generation sequencing is essential in genetics research, states NCBI. In contrast, NGS can readily analyze millions of DNA fragments and in detail inform genomic information, genetic variations, gene expression, and genomic alterations. The newest advances focus on the acceleration of sequencing speed and accuracy, along with a reduction in cost and enhancement of data analysis.



Growing Personalized Medicine



The US liquid biopsy market has been dramatically escalated by the rise of interest in personalized medicine. Liquid biopsies assist doctors in identifying particular genetic mutations and changes in tumors. They will, therefore, be able to create a personalized treatment plan for each patient. Patients with complicated or advanced cancers will benefit significantly from this trend toward personalized care. The role of liquid biopsies in personalized medicine increases as healthcare becomes more specialized. They can track how patients are responding to the treatment and identify resistant mutations. This ability supports the continued growth of the market.



Challenges in the United States Liquid Biopsy Market

Regulatory and Reimbursement Challenges



The complex regulatory environment is one of the key challenges facing the United States liquid biopsy market. Although liquid biopsy technology has shown great promise, FDA approval can be lengthy and rigorous. Many liquid biopsy tests are yet to be approved. The regulations will vary depending on the type of biomarker or type of cancer the test is applied to. Pay policies for liquid biopsy procedures also appear to be shrouded in mystery, placing financial hurdles for healthcare providers and patients. Poor payment practices are the main hindrance to liquid biopsy technology use; they make the process less accessible and expensive in many areas.



Technological and Standardization Limitations



Liquid biopsy has been an improvement, though it is not easy to be widely used yet due to certain challenges. This is a very promising technology with the ability to diagnose the various types of cancer with a wide range of variability in accuracy from one technology to another. And no standard performance, analysis, and interpretation, hence variable results. This lack of consistency makes it more difficult to have reliable tests by healthcare professionals, which slows the usage of these tests in clinics. Other technologies, as well as how to detect the biomarkers, can influence how well the tests work.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biocept, Inc.

Biocartis

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Exact Sciences (Genomic Health)

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Quest Diagnostic Inc.

