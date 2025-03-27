Minutes from the Election Meeting

Lysaker, 27 March 2025

The election meeting held on 27 March resolved to follow the nomination committee's recommendation by re-electing Brita Cathrine Knutson as a board member for a 2-year term.

In line with the Board's recommendation, Guri Horsfjord Lassen was re-elected as a member of the nomination committee for a 2-year term.

After the election, the Board of Storebrand Storebrand Asset Management AS constitutes the following members:

Shareholder-elected representatives:

Odd Arild Grefstad (Chairman)

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Frida Lagergren (deputy)

Lars-Erik Eriksen (deputy)

Unitholder-elected representatives:

Brita Cathrine Knutson

Sondre Gullord Graff

Per Gustav Blom (deputy)

Employee-elected representatives:

Hilde Marit Lodvir Hengebøl

Karsten Solberg

