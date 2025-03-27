Minutes from the Election Meeting

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 27 March 2025

The election meeting held on 27 March resolved to follow the nomination committee's recommendation by re-electing Brita Cathrine Knutson as a board member for a 2-year term.

In line with the Board's recommendation, Guri Horsfjord Lassen was re-elected as a member of the nomination committee for a 2-year term.

After the election, the Board of Storebrand Storebrand Asset Management AS constitutes the following members:

Shareholder-elected representatives:
Odd Arild Grefstad (Chairman)
Lars Aa. Løddesøl
Frida Lagergren (deputy)
Lars-Erik Eriksen (deputy)

Unitholder-elected representatives:
Brita Cathrine Knutson
Sondre Gullord Graff
Per Gustav Blom (deputy)

Employee-elected representatives:
Hilde Marit Lodvir Hengebøl
Karsten Solberg

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
SKAGEN Focus ASKIFOANO0010735129
SKAGEN Global ASKIGLONO0008004009
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki ASKIKONNO0010140502
SKAGEN m2 ASKIM2NO0010657356
SKAGEN Vekst ASKIVEKNO0008000445
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.