Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Syracuse, New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest franchise location in Syracuse, New York today, just in time for the springtime uptick in home critter issues. Owned and operated by longtime area resident Janet Pettaway, the new location will serve the Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego, and Tomkins Counties with the removal of raccoons, rodents, skunks, bats and other nuisance wildlife species.

“We’re about to see way more raccoons, squirrels and other critters in and around local homes,” said Janet Pettaway, Franchise Owner of Critter Control of Syracuse . “Our simple goal is to help our fellow residents with wildlife removal services that keeps everyone safe while also treating the local wildlife with respect.”

Early spring is birthing season for both raccoons and squirrels; both animals will be looking for safe places to give birth to their young and local homes are the perfect place. Critter Control’s bespoke wildlife inspection, prevention, exclusion and removal processes will be instrumental in humanely removing these critters and others from local homes to avoid any danger or major property damage. Homeowners should be keenly aware of unusual sounds or smells coming from their attics or other areas of their homes at this time of year; it is best to identify and handle critter issues sooner rather than later.

“Upstate homes are host to a wide variety of nuisance wildlife issues as the weather warms,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “The community needs to be prepared for unexpected critter run-ins. Thankfully, Janet is well-equipped to handle this critter influx; we can’t wait to see the exciting work she does.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Syracuse will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am - 6:00pm, Sundays from 9:00am - 3:00pm and will be closed on Saturdays. Residents in need of a home inspection or wildlife removal should contact the new Critter Control location at (607) 657-5112 or ​​ https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/new-york/syracuse/ .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com .

