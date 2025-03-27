Liquidia Announces Poster Presentations at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference

- Data from the ASCENT study of LIQ861 (YUTREPIA™) in PH-ILD patients highlights safety, tolerability, exploratory changes in six-minute walk distance, cardiac effort and quality of life

- Case study highlights the long-term safety and tolerability of LIQ861 (YUTREPIA) in a PAH patient transitioning from parenteral treprostinil in INSPIRE study

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, today announced the company will present three posters at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference, taking place May 18-21, 2025, in San Francisco. Two posters will highlight new data from the company’s open-label ASCENT study of LIQ861 (YUTREPIA) in PH-ILD patients with a focus on safety, tolerability, exploratory changes in 6-minute walk distance, quality of life, and changes in cardiac effort. A third poster is a case study of a patient with PAH participating in the open-label extension study (INSPIRE).

Poster Discussion Session: Poster Board #1404

Date and time: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. PT

Presenting Author: Rajan Saggar, MD

Abstract: An ASCENT to Week 8: Initial Safety and Exploratory Efficacy Data on LIQ861 Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in PH-ILD Patients

Poster Discussion Session: Poster Board #1401

Date and time: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. PT

Presenting Author: Daniel Lachant, MD

Abstract: Changes in Cardiac Effort in Pulmonary Hypertension-Interstitial Lung Disease: Insights From the ASCENT Trial

Poster Discussion Session: Poster Board #1464

Date and time: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. PT

Presenting Author: Rodolfo Estrada, MD

Abstract: Transitioning From Parenteral Treprostinil to LIQ861 in a Patient With PAH

Following the presentations, each poster will be available on the Publications page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/publications.

About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-effort, palm-sized device. In August 2024, the FDA issued tentative approval of YUTREPIA for the PAH and PH-ILD indications. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso® (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA is currently being studied in the ASCENT trial, an Open-Label Prospective Multicenter Study to Evaluate Safety and Tolerability of Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in Pulmonary Hypertension, with the objective of informing YUTREPIA’s dosing and tolerability profile in patients with PH-ILD. YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

