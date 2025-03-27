CURRENC Empowers Coin Cove with AI-Powered Electronic Banking Services Platform

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“CURRENC” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that it has secured a landmark contract with Coin Cove, an institution providing electronic banking services, to provide Coin Cove with comprehensive, AI-powered electronic banking solutions through CURRENC’s SEAMLESS AI Lab, including a cutting-edge trading platform, trading and operating apps, customer inquiry and marketing centers, SEAMLESS AI Call Centre technology, training, compliance and risk management tools, website design and MasterCard issuance.

CURRENC has crafted a comprehensive spot and futures trading environment for Coin Cove, supporting over 150 digital assets and 600 trading pairs alongside multi-asset collateral and settlement. The platform also offers large-volume trading with locked-in rates to eliminate slippage, customizable wallet solutions integrating with various blockchain ecosystems, and seamless 24/7 operations through plug-and-play APIs. Over 15 fiat currencies are supported, providing flexibility for traders worldwide.

CURRENC will also provide Coin Cove with an AI call center and compliance solutions designed to address common electronic banking challenges such as customer onboarding or “KYC,” real-time customer support, transaction inquiries, price volatility, liquidity management, and fraud detection. Unlike traditional electronic banking platforms, which often rely on unmoderated public forums and chat groups for customer support, Coin Cove’s platform will integrate SEAMLESS AI Call Centre Agents to offer 24/7 personalized support, an industry first that will greatly elevate users’ electronic banking experience. Moreover, Coin Cove will leverage CURRENC’s real-time market insight and risk management modules to streamline operations, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, monitor workflows, maintain KPIs at optimal levels, and improve overall trading efficiency.

Notably, CURRENC’s collaboration with Coin Cove marks the debut of SEAMLESS AI Lab’s “AI Staff for Hire.” Coin Cove will deploy CURRENC’s pre-built, customizable AI Agents to perform staff training across customer service, operations, compliance, finance, and IT; assist human personnel, and deliver comprehensive reporting, monitoring and performance scoring.

Recently, CURRENC and Coin Cove held a meeting with the Omani Ministry of Labour to explore the business development potential of deploying CURRENC’s AI Agents to support over 320,000 SMEs in Oman, as well as selected government departments of the Omani Government.

Looking ahead, CURRENC expects to sign similar agreements with other electronic banking worldwide, empowering them with real-time, AI-driven capabilities and comprehensive platform solutions that address the 24/7 demands of users while ensuring compliance and reliability. CURRENC will also strive to cross-sell its digital remittance services and global airtime transfer services to these new clients so as to create the maximum business synergy.

"We’re thrilled to see our SEAMLESS AI Lab shaping the future of electronic banking,” said Alex Kong, Founder and Executive Chairman of CURRENC. “Our groundbreaking AI-powered solutions will provide Coin Cove with smarter, faster, and more secure electronic banking transactions as well as real-time market analytics, optimized liquidity and enhanced risk management, setting new benchmarks for operational excellence and security in the global electronic banking market. We will continue pushing the boundaries of AI application as we expand our footprint in the electronic banking industry and beyond, advancing CURRENC’s mission to redefine financial services in the digital age."

Hon. Rakesh Rajagopal, Founder and CEO of Coin Cove, commented, "We’re pleased to collaborate with CURRENC to accelerate digitalization in the financial sector. As the first recipient of Oman's electronic banking license granted under the regulatory oversight of the Central Bank of Oman, Coin Cove is committed to driving digital transformation in the Sultanate and providing a trusted platform for electronic banking. With CURRENC’s support and advanced AI technology, we are set to deliver an exceptionally efficient and secure trading environment, positioning Coin Cove at the forefront of innovation in the evolving market.”

About CURRENC Group Inc.

CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered Agents designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.

About Coin Cove

Coin Cove is an Omani-registered and licensed entity, operating under the regulatory oversight of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO). As a trusted provider of compliant electronic banking services, Coin Cove integrates advanced AI technologies to deliver secure, efficient, and user-friendly trading solutions. The company enables approved individuals and institutions to seamlessly open accounts, complete rigorous Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) onboarding processes, and manage their funds.

By offering a fully regulated and secure gateway for electronic banking, Coin Cove bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy. Its commitment to compliance, innovation, and customer-centric services underscores its mission to empower users to navigate the global electronic banking market with confidence and trust.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor & Media Contact

CURRENC Group Investor Relations

Email: investors@currencgroup.com