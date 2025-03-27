New Army National Guard Campaign “Uncommon is Calling” Redefines Service for a New Generation in Conversation with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Army National Guard is redefining what it means to serve with the launch of its powerful new campaign, Uncommon is Calling.

Uncommon Is Calling highlights the extraordinary experiences and impactful missions of National Guard Soldiers and demonstrates how part-time service provides the opportunity and flexibility to pursue civilian, personal, and professional passions.

With a presence in 54 states and territories, the Army National Guard is a unique component of the U.S. Army where Soldiers support communities in their home state by responding to domestic emergencies – including 2024 Hurricanes Milton and Helene, and the 2025 California wildfires – and at the federal level as standby support for Active Duty Soldiers. With over 150 career paths in fields such as aviation, medical, law enforcement, and engineering, National Guard Soldiers can pursue a rewarding Army career while receiving many benefits of active Army service including tuition assistance, home-buying support, and leadership training.

Sgt. Claudia Napier, a Tennessee National Guard Soldier featured in the Uncommon is Calling campaign, conducted a nationwide media tour on March 19.

Sgt. Napier discussed the new campaign and shared her inspiring journey of service—one that transformed her path from an uncertain college student to a confident Soldier with global experience—and provide insight into what it means to be a National Guard Soldier.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON “UNCOMMON IS CALLING” AND THE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, VISIT NATIONALGUARD.COM

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of U.S. Army

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/799b66af-2439-43aa-97b1-3460fac823eb