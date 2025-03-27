Bank Kiosk Market Size to Reach USD 2554.66 million by 2032, Driven by Automation and Self-Service Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Kiosk Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Bank Kiosk Market Size was valued at USD 937.17 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2554.66 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.82% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The Role of Self-Service Kiosks in the Digital Era

Self-service kiosks are reshaping the banking sector by enhancing accessibility and reducing reliance on traditional branches. Through AI, biometrics, and cloud technologies, these kiosks facilitate secure transactions, improve customer experiences, and streamline banking operations. Key metrics like transaction success rates, uptime, and queue management reflect their positive impact on efficiency. Service-specific data, such as peak transaction times and non-cash transactions, offer insights into customer preferences, solidifying kiosks as a crucial element of modern banking. In the U.S., the Bank Kiosk Market was valued at USD 156.62 million and is projected to grow to USD 401.43 million by 2032, reflecting the increasing reliance on self-service solutions for improved operational efficiency and customer convenience.

Get a Sample Report of Bank Kiosk Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6000

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NCR Corporation (SelfServ 80 Series ATMs, Interactive Teller Machines)

(SelfServ 80 Series ATMs, Interactive Teller Machines) Diebold Nixdorf (Opteva ATMs, CS Series Cash Recyclers)

(Opteva ATMs, CS Series Cash Recyclers) Nautilus Hyosung (Monimax 7600D, MX8800)

(Monimax 7600D, MX8800) OKI Electric Industry Co. Ltd. (ATM-Recycler G8, CASHINFINITY CI-10)

(ATM-Recycler G8, CASHINFINITY CI-10) Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (REN Self-Service Kiosks, iPay POS Terminals)

(REN Self-Service Kiosks, iPay POS Terminals) Brink’s, Inc. (CompuSafe Intelligent Safe, 24SEVEN Cash Management)

(CompuSafe Intelligent Safe, 24SEVEN Cash Management) Azkoyen Group (Cashlogy POS 1500, Cashlogy POS 1000)

(Cashlogy POS 1500, Cashlogy POS 1000) Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp. (HT-2845-S ATM, HT-2845-L Cash Recycler)

(HT-2845-S ATM, HT-2845-L Cash Recycler) Fiserv, Inc . (Interactive Branch Kiosk, Popmoney Kiosk)

. (Interactive Branch Kiosk, Popmoney Kiosk) Verifone (VX 520, VX 680)

(VX 520, VX 680) Nayax (VPOS Touch, Onyx)

(VPOS Touch, Onyx) Itautec (Infinit Banking Kiosk, Infinit Mini ATM)

(Infinit Banking Kiosk, Infinit Mini ATM) KIOSK Information Systems (TK Series Teller Kiosks, Bill Payment Kiosks)

(TK Series Teller Kiosks, Bill Payment Kiosks) GRG Banking (H68N Series ATMs, P2800L Cash Recycler)

(H68N Series ATMs, P2800L Cash Recycler) XIPHIAS (Any Time Payment Kiosk, Banking Touch Screen Kiosk).

Bank Kiosk Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 937.17 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 2554.66 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.82% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By Type (Single-function kiosk, Multi-function kiosk, Virtual/Video Teller Machine (VTM))

• By Distribution (Rural, Semi Urban, Urban, Metropolitan) Key Drivers • Transforming Banking with Self-Service Kiosks Enhancing Convenience Security and Financial Inclusion Through Digital Innovation.



• Expanding Opportunities in Multi-Function Kiosks Virtual Teller Machines and AI-Powered Self-Service Banking Solutions.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6000

The market's growth is driven by the rising demand for self-service solutions, advances in digital banking, and the integration of IoT and biometrics, all of which simplify and secure customer interactions. Additionally, kiosks help financial institutions reduce costs by automating services like withdrawals, deposits, and loan applications. Government efforts to increase financial inclusion are expanding kiosk networks, making banking more accessible, especially in underserved areas.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

In 2023, hardware accounted for 43.8% of the Bank Kiosk Market, owing to a large number of ATMs & self-service kiosks, biometric authentication devices, and touchscreens being deployed globally. To facilitate the best customer experience while improving operational efficiency, banks are turning to hardware that marries security, durability, and performance.

The software segment is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, fueled by innovations in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions. The adoption of smart kiosk software for personalized banking, fraud detection, and multi-function kiosks is further driving market expansion.

By Type

In 2023, the single-function kiosk segment held 38.6% of the Bank Kiosk Market, as these kiosks are widely used for cash withdrawals, check deposits, and balance inquiries. Their reliability, ease of deployment, and cost-effectiveness make them an ideal choice for banks aiming to improve customer service while reducing operational costs.

The Virtual/Video Teller Machines (VTM) segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for remote banking and personalized interactions. VTMs enable live video support, document verification, and complex functions like loan processing, enhanced by AI, biometrics, and cloud technologies.

By Distribution

In 2023, urban areas led the Bank Kiosk Market, accounting for 38.2% of global revenue due to high banking penetration, increased adoption of digital and self-service solutions, and customer preference for self-service banking. Urban banks widely adopted ATMs, multi-function kiosks, and Virtual Teller Machines (VTMs) to enhance accessibility and reduce branch dependency.

The rural areas segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the growing need for remote banking and personalized interactions. Trained on data to the extent of October 2023, VTMs enable live video support, document verification as well as complex functionalities such as loan processing — all of which are enhanced with support for AI, biometrics, and the cloud technologies.

Asia Pacific Dominates, North America to Experience Fastest Growth in Bank Kiosk Market

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the Bank Kiosk Market with a 36.7% share, owing to both rapid urbanization and growing digital banking adoption and the presence of strong government initiatives promoting cashless transactions. Fintech expenditures aimed at increasing economic reach have become common domestically, and nations such as China, India, and Japan have each undertaken extensive deployments of multi-function kiosks and biometric-enabled ATMs. India has deployed Aadhaar-enabled kiosks (biometric authentication), ICBC, and Bank of China use AI-powered kiosks for transaction processing, etc. Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has embedded robotic banking assistants in kiosks

North America is expected to experience the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, with a rising demand for AI-based kiosks, Virtual Teller Machines, and ITMs. Banks such as Wells Fargo and Bank of America are adopting interactive teller machines to reduce wait times and offer 24/7 service.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Bank Kiosk Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6000

Recent news:

March 01, 2025, A gang of three armed men broke into a State Bank of India ATM kiosk in Devanahalli Cross, Bengaluru, on the night of March 1, 2025, and stole ₹30 lakh. Using a gas-cutting machine, they forced open the ATM and sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras to conceal their identities before escaping in a car with Andhra Pradesh registration.

January 31, 2025, Principality Building Society has introduced Wales' first cash kiosk at its Cowbridge branch in response to increasing bank closures, allowing customers to deposit and withdraw cash without a card. The service, available in Welsh, is free and could expand if successful.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption & Deployment Metrics

5.2 Innovation & Future Growth Metrics

5.3 Operational Efficiency Metrics

5.4 Service-Specific Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Bank Kiosk Market, by Component

8. Bank Kiosk Market, by Type

9. Bank Kiosk Market, by Distribution

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Bank Kiosk Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/bank-kiosk-market-6000

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.