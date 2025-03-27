MedCerts, a Stride Inc. Subsidiary, Launches First-Ever Specialty Courses to Supplement Healthcare Certification Programs with Shorter Targeted eLearning Modules

LIVONIA, MI, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts has launched its first-of-its-kind specialty online training courses, giving healthcare employers a flexible way to train and upskill their teams in critical medical areas. The specialty courses can be added to nearly all of MedCerts’ allied healthcare education programs. Known for its innovation in online career training, MedCerts is a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a leader in online education, bringing together a collection of brands that help people learn and grow at every stage of life. As one of the brands in Stride’s portfolio, MedCerts equips adult learners with in-demand healthcare skills and certifications for career success.

As the need for healthcare professionals grows, workforce shortages remain a pressing concern. The World Health Organization projects a global shortfall of 10 million health workers by 2030, with significant gaps in infection prevention and control specialists. Similar shortages are seen in geriatric care professionals, leading to longer appointment wait times and a strain on nursing homes, and in mental health providers, struggling to meet an increasing demand for therapy and support.

MedCerts seeks to address these high-demand fields and others with its new specialty courses, a relative rarity in the healthcare industry. These add-on modules deliver flexible solutions at a fraction of the cost of full certification programs and require a short time to complete. They fill essential skill gaps and empower healthcare professionals to enhance their competencies and job satisfaction along with patient outcomes.

The first available specialty courses are those focused on Infection Prevention and Control, Geriatrics Care and Fundamentals of Mental Health, with Memory Care Essentials for Healthcare Professionals scheduled to launch in May, and many more to launch in the coming months. Of these specialty courses currently being offered, Fundamentals of Mental Health leads to a certification, allowing learners to become a certified Mental Health Technician (MHT).

Completion time for these courses range between 1-6 weeks. These offer healthcare employers a customized way to enhance and augment a variety of MedCerts programs, including those for certified nursing assistant, medical assistant, home health aide and professional caregiver.

MedCerts has earned a reputation for providing expertly researched and meticulously crafted eLearning content to bridge the educational gap with online skills-based training. Its award-winning programs are driven by a proprietary blend of scenario-based learning, HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, 3D animations, games and various other tools, supplemented by on-the-job training and externships at healthcare facilities. Over the past few years, MedCerts’ content and programs have received numerous accolades, solidifying its commitment to excellence in education and workforce development.

“Since 2009 we have listened closely to our healthcare partners and tailored our programs to their needs, leading to the launch of brand-new offerings – specialty courses that complement many of our certification programs. These are designed to help employers quickly and easily train and upskill employees, further contributing to staff retention and improved patient outcomes,” explained Dana Janssen, chief product officer of MedCerts.

About MedCerts

​MedCerts, a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN), is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies. This brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options and more. For more information, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

About Stride

Stride, Inc. is a leader in online education, bringing together a collection of brands that help people learn and grow at every stage of life. From early education to career training, Stride offers flexible, high-quality learning programs tailored to individual needs. With brands like K12, K12 Tutoring, Tallo, and MedCerts, Stride provides students with the tools and support to succeed in school and beyond.