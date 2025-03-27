Medical Alert Systems Market to Hit USD 18.71 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Growing Aging Population and Advancements in Wearable Technologies | SNS Insider

Austin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Alert Systems Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Medical Alert Systems Market was valued at USD 9.05 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.71 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.45% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Driving Innovation and Growth in the Medical Alert Systems Market: Advancements in AI, Technology, and Elderly Care

The Medical Alert Systems Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by innovations in product performance, AI integration, and improved service quality, which enhance emergency response times and user experience. These devices are evaluated based on response time, false alarm rates, and battery life, ensuring their dependability. AI-powered features like predictive fall detection and health trend monitoring enable proactive care, while the quality of service is determined by device resilience, connectivity uptime, and firmware updates. Designed to support users with chronic conditions like heart disease and mobility impairments, these systems maximize alert accuracy and reduce hospitalization risks. In the US, the market was valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.36 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.86%.

Get a Sample Report of Medical Alert Systems Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5997

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Medical Guardian (MGMove, Classic Guardian)

(MGMove, Classic Guardian) Lively (Jitterbug Flip2, Lively Mobile Plus)

(Jitterbug Flip2, Lively Mobile Plus) Life Alert Emergency Response (Life Alert Pendant, Life Alert In-Home System)

(Life Alert Pendant, Life Alert In-Home System) Bay Alarm Medical (In-Home Medical Alert, GPS Help Button)

(In-Home Medical Alert, GPS Help Button) MobileHelp (MobileHelp Classic, MobileHelp Solo)

(MobileHelp Classic, MobileHelp Solo) Philips Lifeline (HomeSafe Standard, GoSafe 2)

(HomeSafe Standard, GoSafe 2) ADT Health (Medical Alert Basic, On-The-Go Emergency Response System)

(Medical Alert Basic, On-The-Go Emergency Response System) LifeStation (In-Home Traditional System, Mobile with GPS)

(In-Home Traditional System, Mobile with GPS) Medical Alert (Home System, Mobile System)

(Home System, Mobile System) GreatCall (Lively Wearable2, Jitterbug Smart3)

(Lively Wearable2, Jitterbug Smart3) Alert1 (Home Medical Alert, On-the-Go Medical Alert)

(Home Medical Alert, On-the-Go Medical Alert) Rescue Alert (MXD Medical Alert System, GPS Mobile Fall Button)

(MXD Medical Alert System, GPS Mobile Fall Button) LifeFone (At-Home Landline, At-Home & On-the-Go GPS)

(At-Home Landline, At-Home & On-the-Go GPS) QMedic (Medical Alert System, Mobile GPS System)

(Medical Alert System, Mobile GPS System) ResponseNow (In The Home, Belle Mobile Medical Alert).

Medical Alert Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.05 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.45% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Landline PERS, Mobile PERS, Standalone PERS)

• By End Use (Home-based Users, Nursing Home, Assisted living facilities, Hospices) Key Drivers • Rising Elderly Population and AI Powered Innovations Driving Growth in Healthcare Alert Systems Market.



• IoT AI and Subscription Models Driving Growth Opportunities in Medical Alert Systems Market Worldwide.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Medical Alert Systems Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5997

The rising elderly population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are key factors fueling market growth. Technological advancements in mobile personal emergency response systems (PERS), with GPS and AI-based monitoring, along with the integration of smartphones and wearables, have boosted the adoption of medical alert devices. Additionally, government initiatives supporting elder care and remote patient monitoring further drive market expansion.

Growth Drivers in the Mobile PERS and Home-Based Segments of the Medical Alert Systems Market

By Type

In 2023, Mobile PERS held the largest share of the medical alert systems market at 54.3%, driven by its portability, GPS tracking, and widespread adoption among elderly users for emergency assistance on-the-go. The growing demand for sophisticated, wireless, and GPS-enabled devices further fueled its dominance.

Standalone PERS is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to its ease of use, automatic fall detection, and increasing integration with smart home technologies. This makes it a popular choice for independent living and home healthcare applications, catering to the evolving needs of elderly users.

By End Use

In 2023, home-based users accounted for 47.7% of the medical alert systems market share and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for at-home healthcare solutions, allowing elderly individuals and those with chronic conditions to access emergency medical services while maintaining their independence. Additionally, the integration of advanced features such as AI-powered fall detection, voice recognition, and smart home connectivity in home-based medical alert systems has sparked greater customer interest, further fueling market expansion.

North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in the Medical Alert Systems Market

In 2023, North America led the medical alert systems market with a 38.6% share, driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels, and a growing geriatric population. The region's growth is further supported by key players operating across the market and government initiatives promoting elderly care and the development of AI-powered monitoring and fall detection systems. The U.S. and Canada have seen a surge in demand due to the integration of medical alert systems with telehealth services and remote patient monitoring (RPM).

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by an aging population, increasing healthcare spending, and greater awareness in countries like Japan, China, and Australia, with companies such as Secom, Huawei, and Xiaomi driving innovation in emergency response solutions.

Purchase Single User PDF of Medical Alert Systems Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5997

Recent Development:

June 13, 2024, Philips Lifeline's medical alert systems offer sleek pill-shaped pendants and in-house development, but performance and pricing remain average, with call quality and speed falling behind competitors. The HomeSafe wireless pendant offers a good range, though package costs are typical.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Product Performance & Usage Metrics

5.2 AI & Smart Monitoring Efficiency Metrics

5.3 Device and Service Quality Metrics

5.4 Medical Condition-Specific Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Medical Alert Systems Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Medical Alert Systems Market Segmentation, by End Use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Medical Alert Systems Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/medical-alert-systems-market-5997

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.