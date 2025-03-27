Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 27 March 2025
SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: ANNUAL REPORT, BOARD OF THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND AUDITOR
The Annual Report of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF, dated 31 December 2024, has been published. The report, which is in Finnish, forms part (pages 44 to 50) of the attached common Annual Report for the Seligson & Co funds. The report and the Auditor's Report are also available at www.seligson.fi/sco/suomi/esitteet/.
The following members were elected to the board of Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 March 2025: Ari Kaaro, Samu Anttila and Mikko Vasko. KPMG Plc was chosen as the auditor and CPA Marcus Tötterman as the deputy auditor.
Further information:
Mari Rautanen
email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8224
Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Aleksi Härmä
Managing Director
email: aleksi.harma@seligson.fi
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8235
