Alert to Long-Term Shareholders of Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY); Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART); Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM); and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether Officers and Directors of Holley Inc (NYSE: HLLY) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) shareholders who have held Holley shares since on or prior to July 21, 2021, or via holdings of Empower Ltd., can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/holley-shareholder-investigation/, contact Josh Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Why?: A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) f/k/a Empower Ltd. (NYSE: EMPW), through certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Holley’s extensive focus on its direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel, Holley’s critically important relationships with its resellers and distributors, whose business made up the vast majority of Holley’s revenue, were suffering significant damage; (ii) Holley used discounting and other similar efforts to grow its DTC channel, which undermined the pricing discipline Holley historically had with its resellers and distributors, and further damaged Holley’s relationship with its resellers and distributors; (iii) as a result of Holley’s strained relationships with its resellers and distributors, those resellers and distributors were decreasing their purchases of Holley products, returning products already purchased at significant levels that were far above historical norms, and increasing their purchases of competitors’ products; (iv) Holley’s growing DTC channel could not offset the negative financial impact of Holley’s increasingly strained relationships with its resellers and distributors and, as a result, Holley’s critical relationship with resellers and distributors was deteriorating; (v) Holley had failed to successfully integrate and capture synergies from its numerous acquisitions, which left Holley with inefficient operations, excess costs, and inventory management problems; and (vi) Holley benefited from COVID-related stimulus money that temporarily boosted its sales and performance, and despite this unsustainable, temporary boost, defendants misled investors to believe the growth was sustainable and the result of persistent demand, and supportive of positive financial guidance.

What You Can Do Now: Current Holley shareholders who have held Holley shares since on or prior to July 21, 2021, or via holdings of Empower Ltd., can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/holley-shareholder-investigation/, contact Josh Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $HLLY #HolleyInc

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether the Board of Directors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

Current Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART) shareholders who have held the stock since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Learn more or join at: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/. Contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Integra, via certain of his officers and directors, repeatedly touted that it was on track to grow SurgiMend’s market by obtaining FDA approval for use in post-mastectomy reconstruction, yet on May 23, 2023, the Company was forced to announce a “recall” of all products manufactured at its Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra LifeSciences explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with unsafe levels of endotoxins. As a result of the recall and manufacturing shutdown, the Company revised its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, lowering its revenue expectations by and disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment due to the inventory write-off.

WHAT TO DO NOW: Current Integra LifeSciences shareholders who have held Integra LifeSciences shares since on or before March 11, 2019, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intrga-lifesciences-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. $IART #IntegraLifeSciences

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Outset Medical shareholders who have continuously held Outset Medical shares since prior to August 1, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/outsetmedical-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or 267-507-6048 to learn more.

Why? An underlying federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Outset Medical, through certain of its officers and directors, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Tablo products were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the FDA; (2) that, as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) that there was a substantial risk that the Company would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) that Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Outset Medical’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

What You Can Do Now: If you are a current Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) shareholders who has continuously held Outset Medical shares since prior to August 1, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you.

If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/outsetmedical-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $OM #OutsetMedical #ShareholderGovernance #ShareholderRights

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

A federal securities fraud class action against Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), and certain of its officers, has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint. The complaint alleges that Virtu and certain of its officers failed to disclose to investors that it had improper safeguards in place with respect to its primary database containing sensitive trader information.

Virtu shareholders who have continuously held Virtu shares since prior to November 7, 2018, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Learn more or join by clicking https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHAT IS HAPPENING: Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term Virtu (NASDAQ: VIRT) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company. This investigation comes as a shareholder securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss.

WHY: A securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Virtu Financial, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On March 17, 2025, a federal Court determined that key allegations were sufficiently pled to survive defendants’ motion to dismiss.

According to the Court’s Order, "essentially anyone at Virtu, including its proprietary traders" could directly access this material non-public information from at least January 2018 through April 2019, and to do so, Virtu traders only needed to use a "widely known and frequently shared username and password."

"The court concludes that plaintiff's 'inference of scienter,' [inference that defendants knew their statements or omissions were false or misleading or acted with reckless disregard for the truth] supported by circumstantial evidence of defendants' reckless failure to inform its investors about the FS Database issue, is 'cogent and at least as compelling as' defendants' opposing inference that they identified the FS Database issue, rectified it, and self-reported it to the SEC, while continuously updating the market on the fact of and substance of the resultant SEC investigation."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW: If you are a current Virtu shareholder who has held Virtu stock since on or before November 7, 2018, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you. You are encouraged visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/Virtu-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085. $VIRT #VirtuFinancial

