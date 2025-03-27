HUB Cyber Security Appoints Renah Persofsky as Chairperson of the Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity and data protection solutions, today announced a pivotal leadership transition at its Board of Directors level. Mr. Kasbian Nuriel Chirich, who has served as Active Chairperson of the Board during a critical period of strategic restructuring at the Company, has decided to step down as Chair due to personal reasons, and will remain on the Board as a director. The Board of Directors, at Mr. Chirich’s recommendation, has unanimously approved the appointment of Ms. Renah Persofsky, ICD.D., as its new Active Chairperson of the Board of Directors of HUB, effective from March 25, 2025.

Ms. Persofsky, who joined the Company’s Board of Directors and certain of its committees on November 28, 2024, brings over four decades of executive leadership experience across multiple sectors, including financial services, e-commerce, consumer goods, and emerging innovative technologies. Her global perspective and strong background of successful achievements, with an emphasis on strong corporate governance and navigating publicly traded companies through high-growth trajectories, are immensely valuable to HUB and its vision for expansion and success.

Ms. Persofsky also serves as Executive Chair of Green Gruff, a pioneer in sustainable pet wellness products, and Vice-Chair of Tilray Brands, a leading global cannabis lifestyle and CPG company. She also serves on the boards of Hydrofarm Holdings Group and Greenlane Holdings and previously served on the board of Oceansix. A former Bank of Montreal executive officer, Ms. Persofsky has held advisory roles with several major institutions, including Tim Hortons, Canadian Tire, CIBC, Canada Post, and Interac.

Her appointment as Chairperson of the Company’s Board of Directors is expected to strengthen HUB’s corporate governance and enhance the Board’s contributions, oversight and support as the Company accelerates its mission to become a leader in global cybersecurity and core-banking platforms.

Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB, commented:

“We are honored to welcome Ms. Renah Persofsky as our new Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Her leadership track record, innovative spirit, active involvement in the Company’s business and commercial activities and goals as well as her proven strategic acumen and comprehensive global business insights, are already proving invaluable as HUB evolves. I am personally looking forward to working alongside Renah, together with HUB’s executive management team. I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr. Kasbian Nuriel Chirich for his dedicated service to the Board as its Chair over the past years.”

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd (“HUB”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in advanced cybersecurity solutions that protect sensitive commercial and government information. HUB’s offerings include encrypted computing technologies that prevent hardware-level intrusions and innovative data theft prevention solutions. Operating in over 30 countries, HUB serves a diverse client base with its cutting-edge cybersecurity appliances and services.

