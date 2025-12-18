HUB Cyber Security Announces Open-Market Share Purchases By Insiders

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Noah Hershcoviz, and certain members of the Company’s Board of Directors, are commencing open-market purchases of the Company’s ordinary shares.

The Chief Executive Officer’s purchases reflect a high-conviction personal investment in the Company and its long-term strategy. The Board members’ purchases further underscore internal alignment with the Company’s strategic direction and execution roadmap.

All purchases are being made at prevailing market prices and represent personal investment decisions by the aforementioned insiders. All transactions are being conducted in compliance with applicable U.S. securities laws. The insiders may cease their purchases at any time in their own discretion.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

