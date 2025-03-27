Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Key information regarding reverse share split and change of ISIN

Oslo, Norway, 27 March, 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published on 9 January 2025 regarding an extraordinary general meeting held in Zelluna ASA (the "Company"), where it was resolved to carry out a reverse share split in the ratio 10:1.

Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse has further agreed with the Company to make available, without any compensation a, necessary number of its existing shares to the Company to ensure that all fractions of shares are rounded up to the nearest whole share, thus avoiding that shareholders will have its shareholdings rounded off downwards.

Please note the following key information in relation to the reverse share split:

- Date on which the corporate action was made public: 19 December 2024 (notice of extraordinary general meeting)

- Date of approval: 9 January 2025 (extraordinary general meeting held)

- Reverse split ratio: Ten (10) old shares give one (1) new share

- Last day including right: 31 March 2025

- Ex-date: 1 April 2025

- Record date: 2 April 2025

In connection with the reverse share split, the Company's shares will be transferred to a new ISIN. Please note the following key information for the change of ISIN:

- Issuer: Zelluna ASA

- Previous ISIN: NO 001 0851603

- New ISIN: NO 001 3524942

- Date of ISIN change: 1 April 2025

For further information, please contact:

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments with the capacity to cure advanced solid cancers, in a safe and cost-efficient manner, to patients on a global scale. The Company aims to do this by combining the most powerful elements of the immune system through pioneering the development of “off the shelf” T cell receptor (TCR) guided natural killer (NK) cell therapies (TCR-NK). The TCR-NK platform offers a unique mechanism of action with broad cancer detection capability to overcome the diversity of tumours and will be used “off the shelf” to overcome scaling limitations of current cell therapies. The lead program is a world’s first MAGE-A4 targeting “off the shelf” TCR-NK for the treatment of various solid cancers; a pipeline of earlier products follows. The Company is led by a management team of biotech entrepreneurs with deep experience in discovery through to clinical development of TCR and cell-based therapies including marketed products.