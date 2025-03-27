Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 27 March 2025 - Today, Novo Nordisk A/S held its Annual General Meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting, Helge Lund, chair of the Board of Directors communicated: “2024 was another year of significant growth for Novo Nordisk, characterised by continued innovation, capacity expansions and commercial execution. Our industry-leading therapeutic innovations benefited more than 45 million people living with diabetes and obesity worldwide. As we strive to keep pace with increasing demand, we continue to invest in scaling up our manufacturing capabilities, and we are building capacity to serve millions more patients.”

Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting

Financial year 2024 and remuneration

Approval of the Company’s statutory Annual Report 2024 and distribution of profits according to the statutory Annual Report 2024.

The final dividend for 2024 of DKK 7.90 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.10. The total dividend for 2024 of DKK 11.40 includes both the interim dividend of DKK 3.50 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.10, which was paid in August 2024, and the final dividend of DKK 7.90 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.10 to be paid in March 2025.

Approval of the Remuneration Report 2024 (advisory vote) and of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2025.



Elections

Re-election of Helge Lund as chair of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Henrik Poulsen as vice chair of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Laurence Debroux, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Grégoire, Christina Law, Kasim Kutay and Martin Mackay as members of the Board of Directors

Appointment of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company’s auditor in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

Shares and capital

Authorisation to the Board of Directors until the Annual General Meeting 2026 to allow the Company to repurchase own shares of up to 10% of the share capital subject to a holding limit of 10% of the share capital.

Extension of the authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital for a period of one year until 1 April 2027 up to nominally DKK 44,650,000.

A shareholder proposal on construction contracts was not approved.



The meeting was held as a hybrid meeting, enabling shareholders to participate either in person or virtually. The shareholders were encouraged to exercise their rights by submitting proxies or votes by correspondence in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint members of its committees.

The Board of Directors, including its committees, is now composed as follows:

Helge Lund (chair of the Board and chair of the People and Governance Committee)

Henrik Poulsen (vice chair of the Board, chair of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee)

Elisabeth Dahl Christensen (employee-elected board member and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Laurence Debroux (chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Andreas Fibig (member of the Research & Development Committee)

Sylvie Grégoire (member of the Audit Committee, the People and Governance Committee and the Research & Development Committee)

Liselotte Hyveled (employee-elected board member and member of the Research & Development Committee)

Mette Bøjer Jensen (employee-elected board member and member of the Audit Committee)

Kasim Kutay (member of the People and Governance Committee and the Research & Development Committee)

Christina Law (member of the Audit Committee and the People and Governance Committee)

Martin Mackay (chair of the Research & Development Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Thomas Rantzau (employee-elected board member and member of the People and Governance Committee)

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 76,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and YouTube .

Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com



Investors: Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com



Max Ung

+45 3077 6414

mxun@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com





Company announcement No 12 / 2025

Attachment