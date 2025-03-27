OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 MARCH 2025 AT 17.30 P.M EET, CHANGES BOARD/MANAGEMENT/AUDITORS





Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Chief Communications Officer Changes

Chief Communications Officer of Oma Savings Bank (OmaSp or the Company) Minna Sillanpää will leave the Company as of 27 March 2025. MMM, MBA Pirjetta Soikkeli has been appointed as new Chief Communications Officer, starting on 7 July 2025 at the latest.

CEO Sarianna Liiri:

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Minna for her long and dedicated service to Oma Savings Bank. Minna has made significant contributions to the development of the Company's communications, branding, and sustainability efforts”, says interim CEO Sarianna Liiri.

Pirjetta Soikkeli joins Oma Savings Bank from the position of Senior Vice President Communications, Marketing and Sustainability at Handelsbanken Finland. Previously, she has held leadership positions in communications, marketing and sustainability at Metsä Group, Fortum, and Stora Enso.

In the interim, the duties of the Chief Communications Officer will be handled through internal arrangements.





