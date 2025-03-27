LBMC Investment Advisors Named 2025 Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisor

Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC Investment Advisors*, a Registered Investment Advisory firm and member of the LBMC Family of Companies, proudly announces that Managing Partner Greg Herman has been named a 2025 Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisor**. This marks the fifth consecutive year Herman has ranked among the Top 15 Advisors in Tennessee on Barron’s annual list.

Barron’s rankings are based on data from more than 7,000 of the nation's most productive financial advisors. Factors considered include assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not a primary factor, as results are often influenced by clients’ risk tolerance and individual investment strategies.

“This accomplishment represents more than just an individual honor - it reflects the trust our clients place in us and our firm’s steadfast commitment to delivering customized investment solutions through a client-centric approach for more than 25 years,” said Herman. “We are proud of this milestone, but more importantly, we are focused on the future. As our clients navigate new opportunities and challenges, LBMC Investment Advisors remains dedicated to growing alongside them, building lasting partnerships, and strengthening the value we provide at every stage of their financial journey.”

The announcement follows two other prestigious accolades for LBMC Investment Advisors – the firm’s recognition as an Accounting Today Top Firm by Assets Under Management and its milestone surpassing $2 billion in assets under management.

About LBMC Investment Advisors

LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, is a $2 Billion in Assets Under Management Registered Investment Advisory firm based in Tennessee with the mission of providing financial peace of mind for clients. Founded in 1998, LBMC Investment Advisors is a CNBC designated top 25 fee-only wealth management firm and member of the LBMC Family of Companies. Today, LBMC Investment Advisors serves more than 490 clients and is growing at a rapid clip working with clients in the areas of investment strategy development, asset allocation planning, integrations of investments with tax planning, and portfolio analysis. For more information, visit our website.

*Advisory services offered through LBMC Investment Advisors, LLC., an Investment Adviser registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

**Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. This rating should not be construed as an endorsement of LBMCIA or by any client, nor are they representative of one client’s evaluation. No fee was paid for consideration of this ranking/award.

