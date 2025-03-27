HireVue Unveils Reimagined Hiring Experience and Solidifies Its Role As the Backbone of Skills-Based Hiring at Horizon Conference

Salt Lake City, UT, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in skills-based hiring, delivered an immersive and impactful experience for talent leaders with the return of its user conference, Horizon. Attendees heard from industry pioneers and customers, including Goldman Sachs, AT&T, PepsiCo, and Spectrum.

At the heart of the event was a first look at a suite of new products, including a Talent Match and Apply agent and the next generation of video interviewing with Interview Insights. HireVue also showcased a new UX that drives efficiency for users throughout the talent journey. These innovations underscore HireVue’s commitment to transforming hiring with Agentic AI and a seamless, skills-first experience.

"These innovations demonstrate HireVue's commitment to being the backbone of skills-based hiring," said Jeremy Friedman, Chief Executive Officer of HireVue. "With talent teams now seeing an increasing number of AI-generated resumes, they need sophisticated skill validation tools that can keep pace with today's hiring demands. Our new solutions provide exactly that, enabling organizations to focus on what matters: accurately assessing candidates' true capabilities."

AI Agents: Powering the Future of Hiring and Empowering Candidates

It is not enough to simply add generative AI to existing products. HireVue’s team built its new Match and Apply chatbot by unifying the latest large language model technology with 20+ years of deep knowledge and experience. Designed for rapid deployment, Match and Apply leverages generative AI, engaging in a natural conversational dialogue that potential hires have come to expect as consumers. Instead of relying on keyword matching or scripted prompts, Match and Apply adaptively considers a candidate for all relevant roles while personalizing the experience to ensure no opportunity is missed.

Interview Insights: Greater Clarity and Consistency to the Most Critical Step in Hiring

The hiring process hinges on interviews, yet without the right tools, it can be the least structured and most error-prone component in the talent journey. Interview Insights changes that by leveraging skill-based highlights and AI-generated summaries so recruiters receive rapid clarity on candidate strengths. Interviewers receive coaching and structure to improve consistency, while talent leaders get visibility into interviewer behavior and effectiveness.

“In a world where skills are evolving faster than ever, hiring systems have to stay ahead of where the market is headed,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at HireVue. “Combining HireVue’s experience with innovation in hiring technology, AI, and selection science means we can deliver talent teams the tools they need for the hiring demands of today–and tomorrow.”

About HireVue

HireVue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company’s deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant’s unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today while suggesting a future path. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted over 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

