Orange: Publication of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 27 March 2025

Publication of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

On 27 March 2025, Orange filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France in ESEF format. The document includes the following information:

the 2024 Annual Financial Report;

the Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;

the Sustainability Statement;

information on the next Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 21 May 2025.

The Registration Document is available to the public on Orange’s corporate website: https://www.orange.com/en/regulated-information.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 127,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries). Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

