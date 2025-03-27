EDF:Press release on the filing of the 2024 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Press release on the filing of the 2024 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

EDF’s Universal Registration Document for the 2024 financial year was filed today with the French financial markets’ authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

In particular, the following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

the 2024 Annual Financial Report;

the report of the Board of Directors, including the report on corporate governance, the vigilance plan and information on sustainability;

the statutory auditors' reports and details of their fees;

the certification report on sustainability information.

The Universal Registration Document is available on EDF website at the following address and is available in compliance with the regulation:

https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/dedicated-sections/investors/regulated-information

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/MWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts

Attachment