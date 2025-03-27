AGS Ignites IGA 2025 with Next-Level Slot & Table Game Innovations





LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS (NYSE: AGS), a global leader in gaming solutions, is set to showcase a dynamic array of new products at the 2025 Indian Gaming Association (IGA) trade show, April 2-3, in San Diego. From premium slot cabinets and innovative new games to industry-leading table progressives and real-money online gaming solutions, AGS is redefining the gaming experience. With deep roots in tribal gaming, AGS remains committed to advancing technology, enhancing casino floors, and delivering unforgettable player experiences.

Premium Cabinets & Featured Games: The Spectra Experience

Spectra™ SL49+ Premium & SL75+: A Premium Gaming Experience Known for its dynamic game mechanics and visually stunning display, the Spectra™ SL49+ Premium offers a top-tier gaming experience built for high-performance play. A large-format cabinet designed for maximum versatility and flexibility, the Spectra™ SL75+ allows operators to access the entire Spectra game library, making it adaptable for diverse floor setups. This cabinet is available in both pod and inline configurations, giving operators multiple options for customizing their game floors.

New Games on Spectra™ Available on both the Spectra SL49+ Premium and Spectra SL75+, Lion Cash™ introduces vibrant visuals and exciting gameplay, with massive payout potential that adds another thrilling option to AGS' premium game lineup. AGS introduces its first multi-play experience with So Hot Super 4 Legends™ and So Hot Super 4 Ultimate™ , bringing together popular titles like So Hot Frenzy™ and Monkey in the Bank™ on four windows at once. Players get more action with every spin, offering a fresh way to enjoy the beloved So Hot® series. In addition, AGS will showcase more game families on Spectra, including Fortune Frenzy™ , Mariachi Fortunes Trio™ , Da Da Da Jin Bao™ , Kraken's Fortune™ , Cash Chain™ , Dragon Diamond™ , and Rakin' Bacon Triple Oink™ .





Step Into the Action: Video Mechanics Meet Classic Stepper Play

Revel™ Mech Reel Cabinet Since its debut at IGA 2024, the Revel™ mechanical stepper has made waves, ranking #3 among mechanical reel cabinets in the latest Eilers & Krejcik Gaming cabinet performance report. Its first four titles–Triple Treasure®, Liberty Diamond®, Flaming Reels™ and Diamond Reels™–all landed in the top 7 for new core mechanical games in the most recent Eilers & Krejcik Gaming game performance report. With its strong performance and enduring appeal, Revel continues to captivate and dazzle players.

New Games: Diamond Nudge™ & Straight Cash Triple Double Spin™ Diamond Nudge™ premiered on March 17 at Graton Resort & Casino and is the first AGS stepper game with a reel nudge feature, shifting reels by 2 or 3 positions based on diamond sub-symbols. Straight Cash Triple Double Spin™ is the stepper version of AGS’ popular 3-reel video game and real-money online game, Straight Cash®. It introduces individual reel play in a concatenation-style game. The four-tier progressive scales by denomination and is awarded with max bet symbol combinations.

So Hot Grand™ Link The So Hot Grand™ progressive jackpot system can link select mechanical reel stepper and 3-reel video games like Mega Diamond®, Gold Nudge™, and Rakin’ Bacon! Jackpots Bonus Board™, creating faster-growing jackpots and keeping excitement high across the floor.





Table Games That Pay Off: Progressives & Big Payouts

Bonus Spin Xtreme™ Red Dragon for Baccarat Tailored for high-stakes baccarat players, Bonus Spin Xtreme™ Red Dragon features a stacked wheel, with the smallest prize starting at $588, alongside fast-growing jackpots. Designed for big-reward thrills, it can link across an entire table game pit, amplifying excitement and jackpot potential.

Bonus Spin Xtreme™ for Poker Rooms AGS brings its award-winning table game progressive, Bonus Spin Xtreme™, to the poker room, offering operators the opportunity to earn incremental gaming revenue. The system links all progressives within the poker room and can extend across the entire table game pit, driving faster-growing and larger jackpots.



Real-Money Online Gaming: Winning on Every Front

Leading the Pack in Online Gaming AGS continues to dominate the online gaming space, holding the #1 new overall supplier spot in the latest Eilers & Krejcik Gaming U.S. online game performance report for five consecutive months and the #1 new slots supplier for eight straight months. Additionally, in the same report, AGSi ranked #1 indexing slot supplier , further solidifying its leadership in the U.S. online gaming market.

Award-Winning Online Slot: 3x Ultra Diamond AGS recently took home the Top Performing New Online Slot Game award at the 2025 EKG Awards for its hit game 3x Ultra Diamond™ , solidifying its place at the top of the online gaming industry.

Expanding Horizons: AGSi in Brazil With its recent launch in Brazil, AGS is gaining momentum in international markets, further expanding its reach and strengthening its global footprint.



Visit AGS at booth 741 to check out the latest slot cabinets, exciting new games, revolutionary table progressives, and industry-leading real-money online products. AGS is setting the stage for the future of gaming with technology that keeps players engaged and delivers real results for operators.

