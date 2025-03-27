Questex’s Digital Signage Experience Unveils Powerhouse 2025 Advisory Board to Drive a Bold New Event Experience

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, is setting the stage for an exciting 2025 event with the unveiling of its Advisory Board. Bringing together innovators, visionaries, and professionals from across the digital signage ecosystem, DSE 2025 is poised to redefine innovation and networking in the industry. The event takes place October 19-21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in California.

The Advisory Board is a dynamic mix of industry trailblazers, strategists, and pioneers whose insight and perspectives will shape the event’s content, discussions, and immersive experiences. With DSE introducing a bold, reimagined event format in 2025, these thought leaders will play a crucial role in curating a conference program that is insightful, impactful, and future-focused.

“We are honored to welcome such a distinguished group of leaders to our Advisory Board. Their collective expertise, forward-thinking perspectives, and deep understanding of the digital signage landscape will be invaluable as we craft an experience that sets new industry benchmarks. We look forward to collaborating with them to deliver an exceptional experience for all our attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors,” said David Drain, Director of Event Programs for DSE.

Meet the Visionaries Powering DSE 2025

New Advisory Board Members:

Brandy Alvarado-Miranda - CEO/Owner, BAM! Marketing & PR Agency

Stuart Armstrong - Managing Director / Founder, AAG Consulting Group

Daniel Black - CEO/Founder, Glass-Media

Darryl Kuder - President, Red Dot Digital Media

Justin Rankin, Regional Practice Area Leader & Studio Director – Digital Experience Design, Gensler

Joe Templin - Senior Manager, Retail Systems, Luxottica

Returning Advisory Board Members:

James Brenner - Owner, Espirit Digital

Cheryl Catterall - Curated Technologies Strategy Lead, HKS

Brad Gleeson - Managing Partner, Targetpath

Amahl Hazelton - Producer – Strategy & Development, Moment Factory

Robert Krause - Principal, Screen Solutions International

Bryan Meszaros - CEO, OpenEye Global

John Shelley - Head of Sales, OptiSigns

Ryan Taylor - Business Consultant, Delta Airlines

Marcos Terenzio - Senior Director, Digital Experience, IA Interior Architects

Jackie Walker - Retail Experience Strategy Lead, North America, Publicis Sapient

Joe Whitesides - Director of Experience Technology, AVI-SPL-XTG

Rich Wong - Director, Campus Tech, University of Michigan

Larry Zoll - President, US Operations, LED Studio



DSE will unveil its conference agenda and open registration in April, promising a must-attend event packed with groundbreaking content, innovative technologies, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Registration and exhibitor information will be available soon. Stay tuned for updates by visiting www.digitalsignageexperience.com .



For sponsor and exhibitor inquiries, contact Kelly Turner at kturner@questex.com.

